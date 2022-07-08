ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police are searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam in Lower Heidelberg

WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice search for missing teen in Lower...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 1

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Several Commercial Burglaries

Delaware State Police have arrested 55-year-old Harry Anderson of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following a theft investigation that began on Monday morning. On July 11, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., troopers observed a male subject walking away from Gaz Auto Repair, located at 3400 Old Capitol Trail in Wilmington. The business was closed at this time and the male subject was carrying a reciprocating saw. When troopers attempted to contact the subject, he discarded the saw and began fleeing from the area on foot. Troopers gave chase and soon afterwards took the fleeing individual, identified as Harry Anderson, into custody without further incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that Anderson had utilized the saw to cut catalytic converters off several vehicles at Gaz Auto Repair. It was also determined that Anderson was the suspect who had committed four other commercial burglaries in the Wilmington area throughout June and July.
WILMINGTON, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman dies in jet ski incident

JACKSON TWP., Pa. - A young woman died after apparently falling off of a jet ski at a camp in the Poconos. Lorena Lauer, 19, reportedly fell off of the jet ski and went underwater Thursday evening at Camp Pocono Trails in Jackson Township, Monroe County, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police search for missing teen in Lower Heidelberg Twp.

L. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Authorities were searching for a missing teenager in Lower Heidelberg Township, just west of Reading, Thursday night. The search for 16-year-old Aiden Milam began around 6 p.m. Multiple departments and about 50 people searched from daylight through the night in the wooded area in the...
READING, PA
WTRF- 7News

One-year-old found dead in Pennsylvania pool

A one-year-old was reportedly found dead in Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to KDKA The news outlet said the one-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool in Beaver County. WPXI reports officials performed CPR but couldn’t revive the child. No cause of death has been ruled at this time and an investigation is still underway.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
UPMATTERS

Michigan and Wisconsin troopers hitching rides in trucks, target distracted drivers

(WFRV/WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) and Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) troopers will be keeping a sharp eye out for distracted driving during the week of July 11. According to authorities, the departments, in partnership with the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) and the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association, will be conducting #TrooperInATruck distracted driving details across the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
local21news.com

1 person killed after glider crashes in Pennsylvania

MIFFLIN COUNTY — One person was killed after an ultralight glider crashed in Mifflin County. Emergency dispatch says the crash happened Friday near Planefield Drive in Allensville. There was only one person in the ultralight glider at the time of the crash.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SUV crashes into North Whitehall home

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - An SUV crashed into a North Whitehall Township home Thursday morning, knocking out part of the structure’s front wall and a window, police said. The 2008 Mercury Mountaineer was driven by an 89-year-old man, who lost control of the vehicle and hit the house in the 1500 block of Foxcroft Drive at 10:12 a.m., state police Trooper Nathan Branosky said. The driver was not immediately identified.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Bucks County Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Ryan Eastman, age 29, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 7, 2022, to 120 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for his role in a conspiracy to distribute at least 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In South Jersey Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Two men have been charged in connection with a double-shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Tyron Cooper, 34, of Willingboro was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phil Olivo. Marcus Johnson, 29, was charged with weapons...
Complex

City Honors Mississippi Teen Who Helped Save Three People and Police Officer From River

Corion Evans is being lauded as a hometown hero. The 16-year-old Mississippi teen was recently honored for helping save four lives from the Pascagoula River in Moss Point. According to WLOX, Evans was near the river on Sunday when a vehicle carrying three girls drove into the body of water and began to sink. The teen immediately jumped into action, removing his shoes, shirt, and cellphone before diving in and helping the girls get to shore.
MOSS POINT, MS
WGAU

Dozens of animals and 300 fish rescued during drug bust in Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Investigators executing a search warrant at an Ohio home as part of a drug investigation were surprised to discover more than 30 animals, as well as hundreds of fish. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that when they served the search...

