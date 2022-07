The Hacksmith is back at it again, and this time, the team uses artificial intelligence to summon Mjölnir, or Thor’s hammer. They started off using a simple PlayStation controller to summon the hammer across a cable system, but realized they needed an autopilot program of sorts, so they turned to the ZED 2 stereo camera, which uses neural networks to reproduce human vision.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO