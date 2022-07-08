Murder in Winterhaven

(Suspect arrested in Los Angeles)....Saul Martinez Sanchez was arrested Thursday. He is suspected of sexually molesting a Calexico child for the past few years. The child, now 13, accused the man after she said she had become pregnant by the suspect. Calexico police were assisted by Los Angeles US Marshalls at the suspects Los Angeles home. He was taken to Imperial County Jail booked on 15 felony counts of child sexual abuse. His bail was set at $5 million. Police say a parent had taken the child to the police department to report the abuse. Police say their investigation has determined the abuse began when the child was around six years of age, and has continued until just recently. Sanchez was arraigned on the charges and entered a not guilty plea. Police say during the interrogation of the suspect, he admitted that there two other victims. At the arraignment he denied all allegations. Police are asking for public assistance in the US and Mexicali. They are asking the public to come forward with any information or suspicions they may have. The should contact the Calexico Police Department.

