Murder in Winterhaven

An Adams Avenue auto parts store was victimized by thieves Sunday evening. Store employees told El Centro police that 2 men entered the store and took a box of tools, a ratchet and socket set, waxer/buffer/polisher and seat covers. The two men were last seen driving away in a black GMC Yukon.
El Centro police are investigating an incident that occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Monday. Video surveillance cameras showed a man in his early 20's kicking in the front door of a store in the 1700 block of S. Imperial Avenue in El Centro. According to the security company monitoring the store, the man was seen entering the store and when seen leaving the business his hands were apparently empty. The shattered front door was the only damage.
El Centro Police are Fire personnel responded to a report of three people who'd overdosed on drugs Saturday morning. At 6:26 a.m., three individuals, two men and a woman, were found in a room at an Adams Avenue motel having apparently overdosed with an unknown substance. One of the three was transported to El Centro RegionalMedical Center for treatment. Some drug paraphernalia was found in the room and confiscated by police. Shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday fire department paramedics responded to an apartment in the 800 block of west Park Avenue with three victims of a drug overdose. Police and fire personnel determined that the three were the same individuals involved in the early morning incident. One of the three was transported to ECRMC for treatment.
(Suspect arrested in Los Angeles)....Saul Martinez Sanchez was arrested Thursday. He is suspected of sexually molesting a Calexico child for the past few years. The child, now 13, accused the man after she said she had become pregnant by the suspect. Calexico police were assisted by Los Angeles US Marshalls at the suspects Los Angeles home. He was taken to Imperial County Jail booked on 15 felony counts of child sexual abuse. His bail was set at $5 million. Police say a parent had taken the child to the police department to report the abuse. Police say their investigation has determined the abuse began when the child was around six years of age, and has continued until just recently. Sanchez was arraigned on the charges and entered a not guilty plea. Police say during the interrogation of the suspect, he admitted that there two other victims. At the arraignment he denied all allegations. Police are asking for public assistance in the US and Mexicali. They are asking the public to come forward with any information or suspicions they may have. The should contact the Calexico Police Department.
(Single vehicle collision Sunday afternoon)...The collision occurred Eastbound Interstate 8 near Highway 115. The California Highway Patrol say a 72 year old man from Murrieta was driving a Toyota. For unknown reasons the vehicle left its lane and traveled into the center median where it overturned. The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced at the scene. A passenger, a 64 year old female from Murrieta was flown to Desert Regional Medical Center suffering major injuries. Her condition is not known. The CHP says both occupants were wearing seatbelts, and impairment does not appear to have been a factor in the crash. The Highway Patrol says the incident remains under investigation.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Sunday afternoon. The accident was reported at 2:42 p.m. when witnesses saw an SUV that was eastbound on Interstate 8 near Highway 115 go out of control, roll over and come to rest on it's wheels in the westbound lanes. Two people were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire personnel. One of the victims was declared dead at the scene. The other was life flighted from the site. The freeway was blocked for over an hour with traffic diverted at Highway 115. The accident remains under investigation.
(Supervisors meeting will be in El Centro)...The meeting can be viewed via live stream. Live Stream is availble at the County Website. The Supervisors will be asked to proclaim next week as Pre-trial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week. The board will discuss extending remote meetings in accordance with AB 361. The Public Health Department will make a presentation on the COVID 19 pandemic. The board will be asked to use $8,000 from the Community Benefit account to support Reps4Vets for expenses related to services offered to the Veteran community.. They will discuss an Imperial County Lending Program Consultant agreement. They will discuss the Registrar of Voters preperation for the November elections. The meeting will be held in the County Administration Center of Main Street in El Centro.
(Temperatures expected at around 115 degrees)....That is for the rest of the week, and probably for the next month and a half. Excessive energy use could mean higher power bills and even power outages. The Imperial Irrigation District has suggestions on saving energy, keeping bills as low as possible and preventing over-loads on the power grid that would result in power outages. Avoid using major appliances between 3 and 9 pm. Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher. Use ceiling fans. Cover windows to block out the sun. Plug electronics into a power strip, then turn the strip off when not in use. Use power management settings on computers and monitors. Replace you five most used light fixtures and/or bulbs with energy star products. Change or clean your air conditioner's filter at least once a month. Download the IID Connect app for more energy saving tips.
