Jul. 11—Axes first, barbecue second, alcohol third. The intended business model of Casting Iron Axes seemed straightforward to owners Isaiah and Riely Harris when they first applied for a liquor license last fall — when they knew the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board was on the path to approving the combination of axes and alcohol. Thus was already the way for dozens of destinations across the country where guests can have nachos and a beer in between chucking hatchets at a target wall not unlike a dartboard.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO