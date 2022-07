Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Beautifully maintained two-story home with an attached two-car garage located in the highly desirable community of Aristata in Chula Vista. This amazing residence features neutral paint and trim, a cozy fireplace, and Brazilian Cherry Wood flooring throughout the main floor of the home. An open floorplan with large windows basks the home in an abundance of natural light. A beautifully appointed kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and rich cabinetry with breakfast counter seating that opens to the living area. There is Junior suite on the main floor.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO