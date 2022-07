This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Yesterday we saw Best Buy drop the price of the Apple TV 4K as part of its Black Friday in July sales event, and today when the official Prime Day deals kicked off we saw Amazon beat the price. Right now, you can pick up this 4K media streamer for just $109, which is $70 less than it normally costs. This is a new all-time low, and that makes it the absolute best Apple TV deal you can consider right now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO