KGW Top Stories: 5 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Late Monday morning at the corner of Southeast 11th Avenue and Walnut in Hillsboro, police look for evidence from a shooting hours earlier. Neighbor Juan Luna, through a translator, told KGW he heard what turned out to be gunfire just after 12:15 a.m. Monday. Officers raced to the scene and found a man, approximately 40 years old, dead.
NEWBERG, Ore. — A boat ran over two people as they were tubing on the Willamette River in Newberg Monday afternoon, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said. A boat operator near Rogers Landing had been towing two young men on an inner tube when the boat struck them both.
NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A boat ran over two people who were floating on an innertube in the Willamette River on Monday afternoon. The boat involved was pulling the innertube near the Rogers Landing area when they crossed paths, running over both people, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police. Man killed in shooting in NE Portland. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating...
GRESHAM, Ore. — The Gresham Police Department said that its resources were taxed overnight following two separate "gunfights" that unfolded on opposite sides of the city. Miraculously, there were no known injuries in either shooting. Police responded to the first shooting at 2:30 a.m. between the 100 and 200...
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A driver died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Hazel Dell Saturday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said. Authorities said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado apparently struck a center median in the 3900 block of Northeast 78th Street, then went off the road and rolled the vehicle onto its top.
NEHALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Saturday after identifying him as the suspect in a criminal homicide. Tillamook 911 dispatchers were reportedly advised of a violent crime that took place on Friday night. Law enforcement responded by going to a residence on Highway 101 N in Nehalem and found a dead man inside the home.
NEHALEM, Ore. — Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of killing another man in Nehalem Friday night, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said. On Saturday morning, the sheriff's office got a call about a violent crime that occurred at a home on Highway 101 in Nehalem the night before.
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl missing from Milwaukie, believed to be in danger. Kaylee Herndon, 16, was last seen in Milwaukie on July 5. The Child Welfare Division suspects Herndon is at risk. No further details were provided regarding the danger.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured after being stabbed by someone he knows in a southeast Portland park on Friday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a stabbing at Sewallcrest Park at 1800 Southeast 31st Avenue...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are investigating a pair of overnight shootings described as “gunfights” that were reported within 45 minutes of each other early Saturday mornings. Police said the first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on North Main Avenue between NW 1st and 3rd Streets....
OREGON CITY, Ore. — There were some tense moments at an Clackamas hotel on Friday as officers with the U.S. Marshals Service raided the building to arrest a fugitive. Meanwhile, a Seattle group staying there for a basketball tournament got a good look at what was happening. It wasn’t...
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet’s glass bus shelters are repeatedly being vandalized and damaged, and it’s costing the agency thousands of dollars in repairs. “You can’t even sit in them because they are littered with trash,” said Patricia Pasini, who rides TriMet buses every day. "It's day after day."
Comments / 0