Portland, OR

KGW Top Stories: 5 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022

KGW
 4 days ago

Families in the Southeast Portland neighborhood said...

www.kgw.com

City
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Boat runs over 2 people on Willamette River in Newberg

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A boat ran over two people who were floating on an innertube in the Willamette River on Monday afternoon. The boat involved was pulling the innertube near the Rogers Landing area when they crossed paths, running over both people, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
NEWBERG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com

Lithium battery causes house fire in Hillsboro, 2 people injured

The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police. Man killed in shooting in NE Portland. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating...
HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

Gresham police spread thin overnight by two separate gunfights

GRESHAM, Ore. — The Gresham Police Department said that its resources were taxed overnight following two separate "gunfights" that unfolded on opposite sides of the city. Miraculously, there were no known injuries in either shooting. Police responded to the first shooting at 2:30 a.m. between the 100 and 200...
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

Driver dies in Hazel Dell rollover crash Saturday night

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A driver died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Hazel Dell Saturday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said. Authorities said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado apparently struck a center median in the 3900 block of Northeast 78th Street, then went off the road and rolled the vehicle onto its top.
HAZEL DELL, WA
KOIN 6 News

Man accused of criminal homicide in Tillamook County

NEHALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Saturday after identifying him as the suspect in a criminal homicide. Tillamook 911 dispatchers were reportedly advised of a violent crime that took place on Friday night. Law enforcement responded by going to a residence on Highway 101 N in Nehalem and found a dead man inside the home.
KGW

Nehalem man arrested in killing near Highway 101

NEHALEM, Ore. — Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of killing another man in Nehalem Friday night, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said. On Saturday morning, the sheriff's office got a call about a violent crime that occurred at a home on Highway 101 in Nehalem the night before.
NEHALEM, OR
kptv.com

Milwaukie teen missing; believed to be in danger

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl missing from Milwaukie, believed to be in danger. Kaylee Herndon, 16, was last seen in Milwaukie on July 5. The Child Welfare Division suspects Herndon is at risk. No further details were provided regarding the danger.
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Man seriously hurt in stabbing at SE Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured after being stabbed by someone he knows in a southeast Portland park on Friday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a stabbing at Sewallcrest Park at 1800 Southeast 31st Avenue...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

US Marshals arrest fugitive after he jumps from Clackamas hotel window

OREGON CITY, Ore. — There were some tense moments at an Clackamas hotel on Friday as officers with the U.S. Marshals Service raided the building to arrest a fugitive. Meanwhile, a Seattle group staying there for a basketball tournament got a good look at what was happening. It wasn’t...

