Normandy Park, WA

Two Vintage Sales happening in Normandy Park this Friday & Saturday

Waterland Blog
 4 days ago
SPONSORED:

Two Vintage Sales are happening in Normandy Park this weekend – on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9, 2022.

  • Vintage Furniture, Home Decor
  • Some new items
  • Pop-up Sale: Vintage, Pyrex, Collectables
Questions? Please call 206-383-3873.

WHAT: 2 VINTAGE SALES!

WHEN: Friday, July 8 & Saturday, July 9: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: 19411 Normandy Park Drive SW, 98166:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Waterland Blog

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

