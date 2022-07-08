ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

MONTREAL MAKES BLOCKBUSTER TRADES EARLY IN FIRST ROUND

markerzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NHL Draft host city, Montreal, is making big moves early in the draft. In addition to taking Juraj Slafkovský first overall, the Canadiens also made two trades before the...

www.markerzone.com

Comments

Yardbarker

Blues Positioning Themselves to Acquire Matthew Tkachuk

While all eyes are on what decision Johnny Gaudreau will make in free agency, Nick Kypreos and Doug MacLean said people may be focused on the wrong Calgary Flames player. They think the bigger focus should be on Matthew Tkachuk. While speaking about the NHL Draft and the fallout that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

4 Free Agent Destinations for Kuemper After Avalanche’s Georgiev Trade

As is custom, the start of the 2022 NHL offseason has been explosive, with draft day dealings and free agent rumblings setting the stage for a whirlwind of transactions. Most intriguing is the goaltending carousel, as few legitimate starters look to hit the open market while even more teams have an opening in their crease. With several netminders already finding a new home, the market is sure to heat up exponentially for one of the few options remaining in Darcy Kuemper, the leading man for the 2022 Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Tony DeAngelo bares true feelings about staying in Carolina before controversial trade to Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes made the decision to ship defenseman Tony DeAngelo to the Philadelphia Flyers last Thursday, and that hasn’t been sitting well with Philly sports fans, mainly because of the blueliner image off-the-ice. Nevertheless, DeAngelo is now part of the Flyers, who also got a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft along with […] The post Tony DeAngelo bares true feelings about staying in Carolina before controversial trade to Flyers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS PLACE PAIR OF FORMER FIRST ROUND PICKS ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The buyout for each player will cost the Blackhawks over the next two seasons. For Brett Connolly, the Blackhawks will have $1,166,667 go against the cap in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. As for Henrik Borgstrom, his buyout will cost the Blackhawks $83,334 in 2022-23 and $183.334 in 2023-24.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Blockbuster Could Solve Goaltending Issue Once & For All

GM Kyle Dubas made no secret about their options when he spoke to reporters at the draft. This was after he was successfully able to clear the $3.8 million cap hit of Petr Mrazek from the books. “With the cap space we have now, every option is available to us,”...
NHL
markerzone.com

JOSH HO-SANG WILL CONTINUE HIS HOCKEY CAREER OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA

Josh Ho-Sang's redemption tour with the Toronto Marlies wasn't enough to land him an NHL contract for 2022-23. Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL has signed the Canadian to a contract. It looks like a one-year deal. Ho-Sang is well-travelled when it comes to hockey. The former 28th overall pick...
NHL
Yardbarker

Top 50 free agents: Oilers, Evander Kane remain far apart on contract extension

With 48 hours until the opening of free agency on Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers and forward Evander Kane remain far apart on a contract extension to keep him in Oil Country. Sources tell Daily Faceoff that the Kane camp, led by agent Dan Milstein of Gold Star Hockey, and the Oilers met on Sunday and made little progress in talks, which have been ongoing since Edmonton bowed out of the Western Conference final in May.
NHL
markerzone.com

BRADEN HOLTBY'S PLAYING CAREER MAY BE OVER PER FRANK SERAVALLI

According to DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli, pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Braden Holtby may be forced to end his career due to injury. "Braden Holtby, unlikely to play next season. His career may be over," Seravalli said on DFO Rundown. The 32-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in the middle of March...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Dan Cleary pleased with Day 1 of Red Wings 2022 Development Camp

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' young and promising prospects have officially arrived in Hockeytown. Detroit opened its 2022 Development Camp on Sunday afternoon at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice instruction. After the coronavirus pandemic shelved development...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Free Agent Signing Tracker

When 12:00 PM EST rolls around on Wednesday, July 13, NHL teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2022-23 seasons and beyond. THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout as the signings are made official.
NHL
markerzone.com

MONTREAL'S RIVAL AMONG THREE TEAMS EYEING UP GOALTENDER JAKE ALLEN

The Montreal Canadiens are monitoring the goaltending market closely. With several teams in the hunt for a goalie, one name that has popped up is Jake Allen. Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes has stated that if they do decide to move Jake Allen, it won't be until they receive some clarity on the health of Carey Price.
NHL
markerzone.com

FIVE UNDER THE RADAR FREE AGENTS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

This year's free agent class is loaded with big names including Evgeni Malkin, Johnny Gaudreau, Claude Giroux, Nazem Kadri, among others. But who are some players that are a bit under the radar and may end up being an extremely valuable signing?. Let's take a look at five under the...
NHL
markerzone.com

JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY HEADLINES MONTREAL'S DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER

The Montreal Canadiens will hold their development camp starting on Sunday at their practice facility in Brossard, with on-ice sessions beginning on Monday and running through Wednesday. 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky headlines the development camp roster, along with 2022 26th overall pick Filip Mesar. All eleven players selected...
NHL
markerzone.com

AVALANCHE LOCK UP NICHUSHKIN LONG-TERM

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Colorado Avalanche have re-signed Valeri Nichushkin to an eight-year contract, meaning he will avoid testing the free agency market. There are very few, if any players in the NHL, who have seen their value rise in the last few years like Nichushkin. It was always known he had a high talent level after being selected 10th overall in the 2013 draft. However, after returning home to Russia for both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, he returned to the NHL and failed to score a single goal in 57 games with the Dallas Stars. As a result he was bought out, but picked up by the Avalanche in what has been a great move by the organization.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

KEN HOLLAND SAYS EDMONTON'S PRIORITY IS FINDING A NEW GOALTENDER

With Mikko Koskinen heading to Switzerland next season and the uncertainty surrounding Mike Smith's future, Edmonton Oilers General Manager Ken Holland told reporters that his top priority is finding a new netminder. "I need one. I've got to get one. It's as simple as that," Holland said. "There's a lot...
NHL

