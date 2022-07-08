MONTREAL MAKES BLOCKBUSTER TRADES EARLY IN FIRST ROUND

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Colorado Avalanche have re-signed Valeri Nichushkin to an eight-year contract, meaning he will avoid testing the free agency market. There are very few, if any players in the NHL, who have seen their value rise in the last few years like Nichushkin. It was always known he had a high talent level after being selected 10th overall in the 2013 draft. However, after returning home to Russia for both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, he returned to the NHL and failed to score a single goal in 57 games with the Dallas Stars. As a result he was bought out, but picked up by the Avalanche in what has been a great move by the organization.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO