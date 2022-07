BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine recently announced more than $42 million in grant funding to help demolish blighted properties in almost every county in Ohio. The Belmont County Reutilization Corporation was awarded $500,000 for demolition of about 25 properties in the county including sites in Pease Township, Pultney Township, Bridgeport, Colerain and Barnesville. The funds will allow the land bank to expand its services to include more target areas throughout the county.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO