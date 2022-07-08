ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocket Boys opening night postponed

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 4 days ago
GRANDVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Opening night for Theatre West Virginia’s production of Rocket Boys has been postponed until Saturday.

The production, which was originally set to open on Friday, July 8 has been rescheduled Saturday evening at 7:30pm, according to a statement from Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill.

“We were planning to open up Rocket Boys Friday night, July 8th,” said Hill. “But we had some technical difficulties, and because we had some back weather earlier on in the week, we haven’t really caught up to some of those technical issues. So we’re going to postpone our opening.”

Tickets which have already been procured by those planning to attend Friday evening’s performance will be honored for any one show throughout Rocket Boys’ run from July 9 to July 23.

The full schedule of events for Theatre West Virginia can be found here at the website.

