The X Factor star Tom Mann has shared a photo from a memorial for his late fiancée Danielle Hampson after her death last week.The songwriter, who featured on the show as part of the band Stereo Kicks in 2014, reported that his wife-to-be passed away on what would have been their wedding day, last Tuesday (21 June).Danielle’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed.On Sunday (26 June), Mann reposted an image of himself surrounded by friends and family in an outdoor space.“Today was for our Dani,” reads the caption to the photo shared on Instagram Stories.Following this, Mann...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO