Montgomery, AL

Civil rights attorney Fred Gray honored with Medal of Freedom

By Brendan Cullerton
WTVM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Fred Gray said when he was growing up in Montgomery, he never envisioned being honored at the White House in his lifetime. On Tuesday, July 7, President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the former attorney of Martin Luther Jr. and Rosa...

www.wtvm.com

