At approximately 1200 this afternoon, the Beachwood Police Department received a call of a male subject making threats to harm himself. Prior to our arrival, the male subject left his residence and intelligence lead us to believe that he was possibly in the wooded area behind Beachwood Plaza known as “Johnson’s Pit.” Out of an abundance of caution, extra patrols were stationed at the Beachwood Elementary School due to the fact that summer dismissal was commencing and the male’s approximate location in the woods behind the school. At no time was there any threat to the public or the school. The male was located shortly after without incident.

BEACHWOOD, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO