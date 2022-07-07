Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In 1982, Bob Pompeani joined his hometown KDKA-TV. At just 22 years old, the Hopewell native added to an already legendary staff of Pittsburgh sports icons featuring the likes of John Sanders, John Steigerwald, Ken Mease, and Steve Talbot.Within a couple of years, Bob evolved from a producer and reporter into the station's weekend anchor. Pomp proved a valuable member of the team in the mid-80s, coming up with segments like high school "Extra Effort" which ran for more than three decades.When Pittsburgh sports history was made, Bob was there including hall of fame induction ceremonies like...

