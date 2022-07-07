ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Chavis (8), Delay (1), India (4), Moustakas (9). HR_D.Castillo...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Pittsburgh

Pompeanniversary: Bob Pompeani is Pittsburgh through and through

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In 1982, Bob Pompeani joined his hometown KDKA-TV. At just 22 years old, the Hopewell native added to an already legendary staff of Pittsburgh sports icons featuring the likes of John Sanders, John Steigerwald, Ken Mease, and Steve Talbot.Within a couple of years, Bob evolved from a producer and reporter into the station's weekend anchor. Pomp proved a valuable member of the team in the mid-80s, coming up with segments like high school "Extra Effort" which ran for more than three decades.When Pittsburgh sports history was made, Bob was there including hall of fame induction ceremonies like...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WLWT 5

The Cincinnati Reds sign Florence Y'alls starting pitcher

CINCINNATI — The Florence Y'alls announced on Saturday that the Cincinnati Reds have signed a local prospect. The Reds purchased the contract rights to the Y'alls starting pitcher Jake McMahill. This is the first affiliated baseball opportunity for McMahill. McMahill was only with Florence for a few weeks, but...
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK

Country Roads Uniform builds anticipation for Backyard Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you haven’t heard, West Virginia will be wearing a brand new uniform when it faces Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl this fall. Named the Nike Country Roads Uniform, it immediately was a hit. Mountaineer players couldn’t contain their excitement when the uniform was revealed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincinnati, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Cincinnati, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ronald DeNunzio leads Westmoreland County Amateur

Greensburg Country Club member Ronald DeNunzio used his course knowledge and grabbed the first-round lead Saturday at the Westmoreland County Golf Association’s Amateur tournament. DeNunzio shot 4-under-par 66 and holds a two shot lead over Hannastown Golf Club’s Kevin Fajt and Ryan Sikora. Both shot a 2-under 68.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
James Hoye
ysnlive.com

STORM LOOKS STRONG HEADING IN TO SUNDAY

BOARDMAN OH- Steel Valley Storm did everything they could to take momentum in to bracket play Sunday with their last game of pool play. The Storm offense continued to see the ball well as they rolled to a 12-5 victory to head in to Sunday with a 3-0 record. Gabby...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

KDKA reporter leaving Pittsburgh for Denver

KDKA reporter/anchor Amy Wadas is leaving her hometown station for a new adventure in the Rocky Mountains. Wadas announced Monday on social media that July 14 would be her last day with KDKA-TV, which hired her in 2014. “This was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
dayton.com

Grandpa nearing retirement going for it with his band

Allen Seals picked up his first guitar in 1969. Throughout the 1960s and ‘70s, so-called “garage bands”- amateur rock bands with small local audiences, were popping up everywhere. As electric musical instruments became more affordable and rock and roll began to have a major impact on American culture, teenagers across the nation started learning to play.
DAYTON, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: WPXI-TV names weekend morning anchor; Pittsburgh native exits 'Jeopardy!' role

Following the departure of news anchor Joe Arena, WPXI-TV reporter Alyssa Raymond will take over as Channel 11’s weekend morning anchor effective this weekend. A 2007 Moon Area High School grad, Raymond joined WPXI in 2020 and has been a general assignment reporter weekday mornings as well as a fill-in anchor (including weekend mornings), backup traffic anchor and breaking news desk anchor.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKYC

Swensons to open new Boardman location July 18

BOARDMAN, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous Swensons story on Aug. 27, 2019. The Galley Boy cheeseburger is making its way to Boardman as Swensons opens their newest drive-in restaurant to the public on Monday, July 18.
BOARDMAN, OH
linknky.com

Golf outing to benefit NKY Sports Hall of Fame

Kenton County Pioneer Golf Course is set to host the annual Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame Golf Outing next weekend. The Golf Outing is scheduled for Saturday, July 16. Joe Brennan, president of the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, said the event will tee-off at 7:30 a.m. “We’ll...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
India
Baseball
nextpittsburgh.com

How the Strip District gay bar Lucky’s has survived construction and cultural shifts

The Real Luck Café, known by most folks as “Lucky’s,” may be the most aptly named bar in Pittsburgh. In 2019, the Pittsburgh Planning Commission approved a new development located next door to the gritty Strip District gay bar at 1519 Penn Ave. The developer’s plans included buying Lucky’s to make it simpler and cheaper to demolish the adjacent seven-story former cold storage structure (known as the Wholey’s fish building).
PITTSBURGH, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Researchers, conservationists place logs to protect Ohio’s streams

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Days after a rainfall, the Cooper Creek, flowing through Blue Ash Nature Park, hardly looks like a creek at all. Small trickles of water cut through the mud and rock, but when it rains, storm water rushes through those same banks, bringing whatever pollutants and soil it picks up along the way to the Ohio River, unless something can slow it down.
BLUE ASH, OH
pinjnews.org

What Killed “Equity” in Pine-Richland?

The Pine-Richland School District was working toward a policy that would protect marginalized students. Then came parent protests and the firing of a popular coach. The Pine-Richland School District occupies a rectangle of rolling hills in northern Allegheny County, part of a fast-growing region of suburbs near where the Pennsylvania Turnpike meets I-79. Like its neighbors, the Hampton Township and North Allegheny school districts, Pine-Richland is highly ranked on sites like Niche, and new homes quickly fill with families.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

