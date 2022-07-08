Paying Tribute to Patrick Core’s Weather Career

This stunning home is just waiting for your family to call it HOME. There is plenty of room for everyone here with double primary suites, 1 on the main level and 1 on the second level & the fully unfinished basement where the possibilities are endless. When you walk through the front door you are immediately welcome by the tall ceilings, staircase, tons of natural light & hardwood flooring. Let's go to the left, where you will find the formal dining room, that could easily be a den/tv room with a beautiful brick fireplace tucked in the corner, through the hall you'll also find the kitchen with open shelving, butcher block counter top, pantry & minifridge-which makes the PERFECT location for a stunning display of those collections of family heirlooms along side a coffee bar & easy access for the kids to have their drinks at their level; throughout the kitchen there are stainless appliances, subway tiles backsplash, hardwood floors, navy cabinets that pair with the beautiful stone counter tops to finish off this open kitchen to a "T". Once you pass through the kitchen you will find the large living room/den that has enough room for that large sectional as well as a spot for family game night! You can venture onto the screened in back porch from the living room, where you can relax while the dogs/kids run and play in the large-fenced backyard or you can go out onto the deck to catch some vitamin D. Once you come back inside & leave the living room you will find the oversized primary bedroom & en suite complete with double vanities. To finish off the main floor there is a 1/2 bath and laundry room just off of the garage as well as a coat closet in the foyer. Now, lets take off up the stairs to where you will find 2 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, storage area & the second primary bedroom with en suite. Don't forget the basement, it is completely unfinished with walkout door to the lower driveway.

2 DAYS AGO