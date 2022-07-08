ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paying Tribute to Patrick Core’s Weather Career

By Collins Parker
WDEF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chief Meteorologist Patrick Core is retiring after a 32+ year career at WDEF-TV. After working at the Weather Channel for a few years,...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 8

Mabel Jadoon
4d ago

Mr. Patrick Core, you had a lot of fun at your job simply because that is exactly where God had inttended you to be. At the jobs I've had over the last 40 years, I always told the bosses that if the job ever started feeling like a job then I was going home. My work place was my playground. That is where I did my socializing. I did my work, played a lot and socialized. Work was so much fun. I met a lot of different people with different backgrounds. Got to train a lot of people. My jobs were payroll and customer service. I liked the payroll jobs but I hate money. Literally hate it. They have me on camera where I would throw stacks of bills against the wall because the totals didn't match. This was years ago. I don't think those places are still in business but now I thourghly loved customer service. All of it. God gave me all my jobs to, son. Best of luck on your retirement!!!

Reply
2
Mabel Jadoon
4d ago

CONGRATULATIONS!!! I enjoy watching and listening to this gentleman. Very professional; very handsome!!

Reply
3
