St. Mary's Walking Tour will be held this Saturday

Kevin Keith started with the Partyline program this morning and all week thanks to State Senator Brian Buchanan. All day is the Goat Show until probably around 3:30 on HLTV. The Dog Agility show is at 6 pm tonight and will be recorded on HLTV. The Edward Jones 4-H Community Building is open today at 2 until 9 to see the exhibits. Pedal Tractor Pull registration is 3:30 with the show at 4.

CLINTON COUNTY, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO