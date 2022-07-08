ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

St. Mary's Walking Tour will be held this Saturday

By Ryan Delaney
WLFI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Wabash Valley Trust is hosting a historic walking tour of the neighborhood this Saturday. If you've ever driven up or down Columbia or South Streets near downtown Lafayette, you've driven through one of the city's richest...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

WLFI.com

Vendors and musicians come out for July's Mosey Down Main Street

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLF) — Saturday night marked another Mosey Down Main Street. The monthly event brings out dozens of local vendors, artists, and musicians to share their craft with the Greater Lafayette community. Vendors ranged from local dog shelters and social organizations to food trucks and handmade jewelry. News...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Wabash Riverfest educated community on local waterway

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Folks in Tippecanoe County are a little more knowledgeable about the Wabash River. It's all thanks in part to Saturday's Wabash Riverfest. Numerous vendors come out in addition to conservation exhibits, hikes, and an annual 5-K. People can also take float trips down the...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Today At The Clinton County Fair

Today At The Clinton County Fair

Kevin Keith started with the Partyline program this morning and all week thanks to State Senator Brian Buchanan. All day is the Goat Show until probably around 3:30 on HLTV. The Dog Agility show is at 6 pm tonight and will be recorded on HLTV. The Edward Jones 4-H Community Building is open today at 2 until 9 to see the exhibits. Pedal Tractor Pull registration is 3:30 with the show at 4.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
St. Mary
St. Mary
point2homes.com

13430 Grosbeak Court, Carmel, Hamilton County, IN, 46033

Listed by Todd Denkmann with Keller Williams Indpls Metro N. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Super popular ranch floor plan in East Carmel, move-in ready! Brand new roof! Gorgeous hardwoods everywhere (except kitchen, bathrooms & laundry)! Interior freshly painted - walls, trim, doors, ceiling - looks brand new! Light fills the large great rm w/ cathedral ceiling & gas fireplace, great room open to the tiled kitchen w/ stainless appliances (refrigerator 1.5 yrs), double pantry & eat-in bay. Primary bdrm w/ tile bath, fan & walk-in closet. Primary + bdrm 2 have 9’ ceilings, bdrm 3 has cathedral ceiling. Garage w/ storage area & built-in cabinets. Quiet cul-de-sac location, large deck w/ pond view. Nbrhd pool, tennis, playground, walking paths. Great location w/ easy access to everything! Totally neutral, clean & ready for you!
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

One injured saving children from morning house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A person was severely injured saving a child from a early morning house fire in Lafayette. According to Lafayette Police, a passerby called 911 to report a house fire around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on Union Street. The same person ran into the building and...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLWT 5

Indiana zoo working to bring back macaw that flew away

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is working to bring back a macaw that flew a little further away than normal from the zoo. The zoo said their green-winged macaws Orchard and Vineyard flew a little further away from the zoo than normal Wednesday afternoon. The pair was found in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County sheriff to add mental health specialist

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new position will respond to social service and mental health crises. The social service and crisis response specialist will assist deputies responding to mental health-related calls. Sheriff Bob Goldsmith is hiring for the position. He says the specialist will connect people to services...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
#Walking Tours#The Walking#The Wabash Valley Trust#The Fowler House#Fisher Funeral Home#The St Mary S Cathedral
Fox 59

Fun and unique market featuring local vendors

INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Gyselinck the owner of Lapis Lily Market and Handpicked Indy stopped by the studio to share more about the unique vintage and handmade market coming up next weekend. The event, Midsummer Night’s Scream is taking place on Friday, July 15th from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Local firefighter sent to hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after fighting a fire earlier Saturday evening. At around 3:36 p.m., Lafayette Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on 1120 North 7th Street in Lafayette. The fire started on the second...
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Big plans’ for Raising Cane’s include 5 new Indiana restaurants

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will soon expand in central Indiana—and the grand opening of one of them is right around the corner. The Bloomington location is set to open on Aug. 23 at Kirkwood Avenue and Dunn Road, just in time for students to return to the Indiana University campus.
WLFI.com

Purdue Aspire deal comes with $155M price tag

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue University Board of Trustees this morning OK'd the purchase of a large apartment complex near campus. The total cost of Purdue's acquisition of the Aspire at Discovery Park complex, including financing, is $155 million. As News 18 reported, the current owner is...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Architecture
Architecture
Politics
Politics
WANE 15

This is the best cheesecake in Indiana, according to Yelpers

The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Police investigate weekend shooting near Columbian Park

LAFAYETE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are investigating a weekend shooting near Columbian Park. It happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday near Grant Street in Lafayette. Lafayette Police Department says 18-year-old Yahweh Johnson told officers he was driving with a 16-year-old boy when his car was shot at. LPD says...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX8 News

CVS cashier bloodied in violent shoplifting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — When Michelle Coldren pulled into the parking lot of a CVS store Saturday night on the city’s north side and spotted the store’s cashier scuffling with a group of young people, she pulled out her cellphone and hit the record button. “We saw five individuals run out of the CVS screaming hollering, calling […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

