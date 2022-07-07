Houston 5, Kansas City 2

BOSTON — Jeter Downs' bases-loaded blooper against Aroldis Chapman dropped in off DJ LeMahieu's glove to break a sixth-inning tie, and the Boston Red Sox scored nine unanswered runs to rally past the New York Yankees 11-6 on Sunday night.After losing the first two games of the series and falling 16 behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East, the Red Sox won the last two to manage a split. And they did it with a pair of comebacks sparked by Downs, a 23-year-old rookie named after former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter who was supposed to start in Triple-A on Saturday...

BOSTON, MA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO