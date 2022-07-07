Houston 5, Kansas City 2

BOSTON — Jeter Downs' bases-loaded blooper against Aroldis Chapman dropped in off DJ LeMahieu's glove to break a sixth-inning tie, and the Boston Red Sox scored nine unanswered runs to rally past the New York Yankees 11-6 on Sunday night.After losing the first two games of the series and falling 16 behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East, the Red Sox won the last two to manage a split. And they did it with a pair of comebacks sparked by Downs, a 23-year-old rookie named after former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter who was supposed to start in Triple-A on Saturday...
Oakland Athletics ace Frankie Montas reportedly "felt good" on Sunday, a week after leaving his start before being diagnosed with shoulder inflammation. A's manager Mark Kotsay said Montas wouldn't pitch in Oakland's next series against the Rangers. He added that Montas might need to throw a bullpen session before the team decides when he'll start next.
Comments / 0