Kmart redevelopment plan seeks Brownfield Authority's approval

MENOMINEE—Contamination from underground storage tanks was detected on the site of the former Kmart in Menominee, but it won’t affect the plans for a new $16 million extended-stay hotel, a project consultant said Wednesday.

“I know there’s been a lot of interest in that redevelopment of the Kmart since it’s been closed and there’s excitement about this project. Folks are ready to get moving and see it get going and see it happen,” said Mac McClelland, a Traverse City consultant working on the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority project in Menominee.

A TownPlace Suites Hotel by Marriott is scheduled to be constructed in the first phase of a $52 million project at 1101 7th Ave., which Marquette-based Veridea Group LLC is developing, McClelland said. “We’re looking at demolition this fall and beginning construction in the spring,” he said.

A Menominee County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the First National Bank Building, 3805 10th St. The authority is expected to vote on the Act 381 Brownfield Plan. A public comment period will be provided.

“Approval by the city and county is anticipated later this month,” said Abbie Hanson, Brownfield Redevelopment Coordinator in the Marquette District Office of the Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

McClelland said the Menominee City Council and the Menominee County Board of Commissioners will be asked to consider the plan at their meetings this month. The Menominee City Council is scheduled to meet July 18 at 6 p.m., and the Menominee County Board is scheduled to hold its second July meeting July 26 at 5 p.m.

Brownfield plans are drafted and approved at the local level and don’t necessarily require EGLE approval unless the project intends to capture state taxes to repay certain environmental activities, such as contaminated soil removal or other mitigation activities. If a state tax capture is sought, “an Act 381 Work Plan would need to be submitted to EGLE for review and approval,” Hanson said. EGLE becomes involved when the local government approves an Act 381 plan, she said.

Semi-volatile organic compounds were detected in soil and ground water at the former Kmart site, said McClelland, manager of Mac Consulting Service LLC. Oil-based products and traces of gasoline were found in a couple of locations, he said.

Contamination is a consideration for projects seeking Tax Increment Funding, but it’s not a requirement, a spokeswoman for Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) told the EagleHerald earlier this year.

“Brownfield plans allow for the capture of local tax increment revenue over a designated period of time to repay certain eligible activities related to the development,” Hanson said.

“We looked for contamination like we were supposed to. We found some,” McClelland said Wednesday. “We’re not responsible for it,” he said. “They still have a responsibility not to make it worse, so they can’t dig it up and put it on a neighbor’s yard or expose people to that contamination. You take measures to avoid pathways.”

Keith Killen, owner of M&M Plaza Enterprises and former owner of the Kmart, wasn’t immediately available for comment.

McClelland said the sale of the Kmart property has closed. “The soil conditions are relatively limited,” he said. “Even though there is contamination on that site, there was a baseline environmental assessment conducted and filed with EGLE.” EGLE said the baseline assessment was conducted in December 2021.

“Most any site that was used for anything from the ‘60s back probably has some impact to it,” McClelland said. “It does help qualify” the project for tax increment funding, he said.