Marinette, WI

Marinette council OKs $1 million incentive for new hotel

By ANN MEYER ameyer@eagleherald.com
 4 days ago
Buy Now Marinette Alderman W. Jason Flatt of Ward 8, Dorothy Kowalski, alderman at large, and City Clerk Lana Bero attended Thursday's city council meeting, where a city ordinance was amended to specify no smoking and no vaping in city playgrounds. EagleHerald/Ann Meyer

EagleHerald Staff Writer

MARINETTE—The Marinette Common Council approved Wednesday a $1 million incentive for a 93-room hotel to be built near the Pine Tree Mall on Roosevelt Road and agreed to sell city-owned lots to allow for expanded development in other areas.

A Tax Increment Financing agreement will provide an incentive to develop the 54,000-square-foot, four-story hotel based on an expected improvement value of about $7 million, according to a draft project plan.

“We’re making an investment. We’re going to get our money back in the tax revenue we’re going to get for this building,” said Rick Polzin, Ward 7 alderman. Besides the expected increase in property value from improving the property, a hotel tax also is expected to generate new revenue.

Ward 3 alderman Doug Oitzinger said the city is contributing about 25% of the cost upfront, based on the agreement, when the city’s contribution for new infrastructure also was considered. He thought it was too much.

“It just seems like a large incentive and out of the ordinary. I know that the Country Inn and Suites that I had worked on they got $400,000 for a $4 million hotel. That hotel has 87 rooms, and this is going to have 93 rooms. It just seems like a much larger incentive package for this hotel,” he said. Oitzinger previously served as Marinette mayor.

When a roll call vote was taken, Oitzinger cast the only “no” vote for the resolution on the development agreement. It authorized the issuance of up to $1.05 million in a taxable tax increment revenue bond, with about $800,000 in developer incentives for the hotel construction, $230,000 in storm sewer extension and $25,000 for a professional services and administration fee, according to a February draft project plan by Waukesha-based Ehlers. The plan indicates 16.34 acres will be developed at Roosevelt Road.

The hotel is expected to be constructed in 2022 and 2023, or in phase I of the plan. In phase 2, expected to be completed in 2024, includes restaurants, according to the draft plan. If both phases are completed, the project’s new land and improvements value is expected to be about $8.9 million.

The project is expected to generate $3.9 million in incremental tax revenue over a 20-year term.

“I understand the math and really in today’s market, that kind of incentive is not unusual for those kinds of projects. I think where we’re located necessitates us to at least try to pay at market to try to get developers’ projects here,” Polzin said. “We’re competing with Green Bay and other places.”

Commercial parcel

In other real estate items, the city council agreed to sell Lot 3 in Sandhill Industrial Park for $2,140 to Aretz Industries, which does business using the name Pioneer Plastics Inc. The sale will allow Aretz to expand its manufacturing capacity.

A new 8,000-square-foot facility costing at least $600,000 is to be constructed by May 31, 2023 and two new full-time positions are to be created, according to the agreement. If the terms aren’t met, the city has the right to repurchase the parcel by July 31, 2024, for 25% of the purchase amount.

Residential lots

The propose sale of several residential Marinette lots previously owned by the county brought two residents to the podium during the public comment period at the start of the meeting. They spoke about an agenda item regarding the sale of a vacant lot at 1313 Armstrong St., located between their properties, to a developer for new construction of an 872-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom single-story home with an estimated market value of $175,000. The proposal the city received is from developer Bryan Polzin, a son of city council member Rick Polzin, who recused himself during the discussion of the agenda item.

Chris Getchell of 1305 Armstrong St. and his neighbor Andy Mortinson of 1319 Armstrong St. spoke individually, saying they were disappointed the city didn’t give them the opportunity to purchase the lot at 1313 Armstrong St.

Getchell said in other instances the city has given a neighboring property owner the opportunity to purchase vacant land. “I understand there is a need for housing, (but) there are other areas that can be developed.”

Getchell also questioned the $175,000 price the developers expect the house to sell for. “My house was estimated at $70,000, and now you’re trying to sell a house for $175,000. To me, that’s not practical. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Mortinson said he would consider splitting the vacant lot with Getchell. “I know a lot of other people have had that opportunity throughout the years to be able to do that, to split a property with their neighbors to make their yards bigger,” he said. “I also would like to put an addition on my house, also maybe a garage, which is very hard to do with the lot size I have.”

He asked the city council to reconsider the proposed sale of the lot to the developer. “I saved up for two years after I found out they were going to be putting that property up for tax deed,” Mortinson said.

During a discussion of the proposal for the property, Ward 5 alderwoman Liz Mikutowski said the property is in her ward.

“The decision we made last November comes with unintended consequences,” she said, referring the city council’s agreement to purchase lots from the county with the understanding they would be developed with residential housing.

“Neighbors of the property are limited in what they can do on their property based on our ordinance. They would have had the opportunity to expand their property and increase the values of their own property. I think it’s unfortunate that they are now limited, and I wonder if there’s any way that variances in the future can be granted to some of these people on small lots that now are locked in by such a build.”

Mayor Steve Genisot said if the 10 lots aren’t developed with new homes the property will revert to the county. The idea was to provide more housing in the city. “The question for the council is, do you want to sell this lot to build single-family houses in the City of Marinette based on what the council approved last year?”

Oitzinger said he reviewed the proposal for the 872-square-foot single-story home and liked the fact it was stick-built instead of a pre-manufactured home, but he said the developer didn’t provide all of the information asked for in the city’s Request for Proposal.

“Did this proposal come properly? We ask for a number of things in our Request for Proposal that are not here,” Oitzinger said. For example, the proof of financial commitments are not in the proposal, he said.

Alderman Jason Flatt of Ward 8 also had concerns about the contents of the proposal. “I see this proposal as presented as lacking in detail,” he said. The expected market value was a price per square foot of about $200. “Local market conditions are suggesting the median price per square foot at $105. I don’t think you’re going to sell 872 square feet at this location for $175,000, so that’s a trust issue,” he said.

“My point, it erodes my confidence in this particular proposal. I would like to see more detail as we initiate these sort of deals,” Flatt said. He wanted to see the RPF completed with more information.

Oitzinger made a motion the council request the contractor resubmit his proposal with all of the information requested. It carried without opposition. Polzin wasn’t present for the vote.

Playground amendment

Also during the meeting, the council agreed to amend the no-smoking ordinance to include no smoking or vaping in playground areas.

The amendment carried after a discussion on whether the ordinance should more clearly specify what was meant by a playground area.

At one point, Mikutowski suggested the amendment say no smoking where children are present, but others said it would be too restrictive. If a couple of children were near a boat dock, it would be difficult to enforce.

The council skipped the playground definition but approved the amendment to ban smoking and vaping in city-owned playground areas.

