Peshtigo, WI

New group home opens in Peshtigo

Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 4 days ago

PESHTIGO—Rawhide Youth Services and Marinette County’s Department of Health and Human Services partnered to open a new group home July 1 in Peshtigo.

“Rawhide is excited for the opportunity to reach more youth with residential care needs beyond our New London campus,” said Greg Hooson, Rawhide’s director of residential services. “This partnership with Marinette County allows us to start helping young women as well as young men through residential treatment.”

The group home was previously called SHARE Academy and was run by Advocates for Healthy Transitional Living. It will now be called Rawhide Youth Home at Peshtigo and serves both boys and girls in separate living areas.

“For the first time in our 57-year history, we are able to provide our excellent residential care services to both boys and girls in other communities,” said Alan Loux, Rawhide’s CEO and president. “We are honored and excited that the Marinette community invited us to partner with them to serve their struggling families.”

Rawhide’s residential treatment program follows a trauma-informed, principle-based approach using Cornell University’s Children And Residential Experiences (CARE) model. Rawhide is also certified in Council on Accreditation (COA) and in Qualified Residential Treatment Program (QRTP) under the Family First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA).

“We have a long history of success helping youth in our residential settings,” Hooson said, “Both in our group home and in our residential care center on our New London campus. Now we’re expanding that quality program across the state.”

In addition to residential services, Rawhide provides aftercare and therapy services for youth and families in eight counseling centers and over 30 schools across Northeast Wisconsin.

These services allow a continuum of care to help prevent youth from being placed in or re-entering residential care.

“We are excited to be able to help young men and women in Marinette County, who struggle from trauma and loss, overcome mental and behavioral health challenges so they can thrive in their communities,” said Loux.

About Rawhide

Rawhide, Inc. is a faith-based 501 ©(3) premiere mental and behavioral health nonprofit agency. Rawhide Youth Services offers youth and families a full array of residential and community-based services to overcome mental and behavioral health challenges, build healthy relationships and thrive through life’s challenges.

Editor’s note: This article was submitted by Rawhide Youth Services.

