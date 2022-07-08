Bank incident takes years to unravel

EagleHerald Staff Writer

MENOMINEE—A young man escaped a life sentence last week, about three years after his odd behavior at the credit union he belonged to spurred his arrest for bank robbery.

Three counts of resisting arrest or assaulting police officers were dismissed without prejudice and a bank robbery charge was significantly reduced when Brandon Lee Nicoll, now 21, of Menominee agreed to plead no contest to a lesser charge stemming from a September 2019 incident at the credit union where he was a customer, said Escanaba Attorney Trenton Stupak.

Nicoll avoided a trial set for Monday, July 11, by agreeing to plead no contest to the lesser charge. Stupak said his client’s “good behavior and attempts at rehabilitation” were factors in the reduced and dismissed charges.

Nicoll was at Northern Michigan University attending an orientation this week and unavailable for comment, a source said.

The case has been pending for two years and 10 months, during which time Nicoll was asked to undergo psychiatric evaluations, court documents indicate. On June 21, a hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. apparently was delayed until later that day, and the EagleHerald wasn’t in the courtroom when Nicoll agreed to a plea agreement.

“He pled no contest and he’s going to be given a delay of sentence. That’s the sentencing recommendation and agreement,” Stupak said. “It means he’ll be placed on probation for no more than a year and if he successfully completes any terms and conditions of probation, it will be dismissed.”

Menominee County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Gerald Karafa said Nicoll pled guilty to assault with intent to rob, a lesser charge than bank robbery, and a sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9.

A legal form dated June 21 with Nicoll’s signature said he agreed to plead “guilty or nolo contendere,” but the form doesn’t list the exact charge he pled to.

Stupak said the sentencing date would be used to fine-tune a probation agreement.

Nicoll, who earned As and Bs at Menominee High School, according to court documents, had turned 18 the summer the incident occurred.

About noon on or about Sept. 6, 2019, Nicoll entered Integra First Federal Credit Union, 2600 10th St., in Menominee, where he was a member, or regular customer, court documents said. The credit union was crowded that day, a source said.

There’s no indication he was armed or masked, according to documents in the court file and an interview with a witness. Nor did he arrive at the credit union with a demand note, according to information the EagleHerald obtained. He also didn’t receive money from the credit union that day, according to sources.

He allegedly used a red crayon and a piece of paper he obtained from a small children’s table in the credit union and wrote “$1,000,000” on one side of the paper. On the other side, he allegedly wrote, “You say what I tell you, you will be killed.”

The EagleHerald reviewed the court documents, but the note wasn’t in the file. The newspaper also requested police reports through a Freedom of Information Request, but a crayon-written note wasn’t provided.

A document in the court folder indicates Nicoll allegedly handed the note to teller Nathan Antonio Acevedo and said, “Don’t say anything or I’m going to kill you,” but this couldn’t be verified.

It’s unclear whether Nicoll verbally demanded money from Acevedo. Acevedo could not be reached for comment, and a bank spokesperson declined to comment.

Nicoll walked out of the credit union, a source said. Police found Nicoll outside the building. Nicoll allegedly resisted arrest “and had to be taken to the ground and subdued,” according to a document in the court file. But the resisting arrest charges were dismissed without prejudice last week. Without prejudice means the charges could be re-filed in the future.

Karafa said Nicoll was “referred to the forensic department for evaluation.” At one point, he was determined to be “criminally not responsible because of mental illness,” Karafa said. Criminally not responsible means someone isn’t considered competent to defend himself, Karafa said.

Nicoll repeatedly has said he wasn’t guilty of bank robbery.

Karafa declined to answer most of the EagleHerald’s questions about the case. “If you want to come down Sept. 9, I’ll talk to you before the sentencing,” he told the EagleHerald.

When a reporter asked Karafa why Nicoll was originally charged with bank robbery, which carries a life sentence, he referred the reporter to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg, who didn’t return the EagleHerald’s repeated phone calls. In March, Rogg told the EagleHerald to talk to Karafa. Last week, Karafa said, “Talk to Jeff.”

During the nearly three years while the case was pending, Stupak said his client “was going for evaluations. He didn’t serve any time in jail.”

A felony assault charge won’t be permanent, according to the plea agreement negotiated, Stupak said. “A conviction is not entered. He’s only placed on a court supervision, in which he can earn a dismissal within the year of probation,” he said. “There is a separate sentencing date to establish the terms and conditions of probation.”