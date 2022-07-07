Brazil could face 'more severe' election unrest than the US Capitol riot, official warns
Brazil faces potentially dangerous unrest around the country's upcoming presidential vote, a senior elections official has...www.cnn.com
Brazil faces potentially dangerous unrest around the country's upcoming presidential vote, a senior elections official has...www.cnn.com
Brazilian President Bolsanaro responded that he will make sure, that any attempt to overthrow an Election loss by him necessary, is backed up with the Military unlike in the U.S..
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1