Man charged in Desert Hot Springs fire that displaced 5 adults

06.29.2022 | 12:29 AM | MORENO VALLEY – Deputies from the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a reported burglary in progress at a residence in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue. As deputies were responding, the victim, identified as Joe Howard Teague, a 93-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, told dispatch he had several subjects at gunpoint. When deputies arrived, they located a male suspect, identified as Joseph A. Ortega, a 33-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical aid was immediately rendered and Ortega was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. As the investigation progressed, a witness was located within close to the scene, who saw several people flee on foot just prior to the arrival of deputies. Based on the severity of Ortega’s medical condition, the Central Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Investigators have established that several individuals, including Ortega, were inside Teague’s property when a shooting occurred. Teague was unharmed during the incident. He was questioned at the Moreno Valley Station and later returned home. The investigation is on-going. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Anderson of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Allen of the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6700. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s Homicide Tipline online form. For media inquiries regarding this incident please contact the Media Information Bureau.

MORENO VALLEY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO