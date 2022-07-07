ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Man charged in Desert Hot Springs fire that displaced 5 adults

By City News Service
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 29-year-old man pleaded not guilty to a pair of felonies for allegedly causing a fire that displaced five adults from their single-story duplex in Desert Hot Springs. Carl Johnson was charged with arson of an inhabited property and possession of a fire/explosive device. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Homeowner Fatally Shoots Burglar | Moreno Valley

06.29.2022 | 12:29 AM | MORENO VALLEY – Deputies from the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a reported burglary in progress at a residence in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue. As deputies were responding, the victim, identified as Joe Howard Teague, a 93-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, told dispatch he had several subjects at gunpoint. When deputies arrived, they located a male suspect, identified as Joseph A. Ortega, a 33-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical aid was immediately rendered and Ortega was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. As the investigation progressed, a witness was located within close to the scene, who saw several people flee on foot just prior to the arrival of deputies. Based on the severity of Ortega’s medical condition, the Central Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Investigators have established that several individuals, including Ortega, were inside Teague’s property when a shooting occurred. Teague was unharmed during the incident. He was questioned at the Moreno Valley Station and later returned home. The investigation is on-going. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Anderson of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Allen of the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6700. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s Homicide Tipline online form. For media inquiries regarding this incident please contact the Media Information Bureau.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Brush fire in Diamond Bar threatens structures before being stopped by firefighters

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a brush fire in Diamond Bar that charred at least four acres of grass Sunday and temporarily threatened homes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the city of Diamond Bar.Dubbed the Cutoff fire, it was initially reported at 1:22 p.m. at Brea Canyon Cutoff Road and the 57 Freeway. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries were reported in the fire. The city of Diamond Bar tweeted that Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were on the scene with ground and air support.The city of Diamond Bar tweeted at 3:16 p.m. that the fire's forward progress was stopped, with no damage reported. Officials added that firefighters would remain on the scene to do mop-up work.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
foxla.com

Corona family held at gunpoint during home invasion

CORONA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in Corona overnight. It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 4300 block of Joseph Canyon Trail. According to police, three suspects broke into the home and at one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
Indio, CA
Crime & Safety
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Indio, CA
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
Indio, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
knewsradio.com

Police, U-S Marshals Apprehend Two Men In Desert Hot Springs

Metal police handcuffs Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. On June 28, 2022, Desert Hot Springs Police and the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team served a search warrant on Van Horn Mountain Street and arrested 28 year old William Yaple of Desert Hot Springs. He’ll be changed with possession and...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

400 Bales of Hay on Fire in Blythe

Firefighters worked with hay owners in Blythe Friday to mitigate 400 bales of hay on fire. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire, in the 10600 block of Seeley Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters were set to remain on scene Friday morning until the...
BLYTHE, CA
KTLA

San Jacinto man arrested, accused of manufacturing ghost guns

Several illegal firearms and ghost guns were recovered from a San Jacinto man’s home Thursday evening after investigators raided the property following his arrest. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says 68-year-old Steven Kent Cheek was arrested on the afternoon of July 1 on a report of a brandishing a firearm near the intersection of State […]
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

No injuries after five-vehicle traffic collision in Cathedral City

Roads are back open following a five-vehicle traffic collision Friday afternoon in Cathedral City. The crash happened on the intersection of Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive. Sergeant Daniel Anes of the Cathedral City Police Department told News Channel 3 that four vehicles were stopped in the westbound #1 lane of Ramon Road for the The post No injuries after five-vehicle traffic collision in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The American Red Cross#Acostas
mynewsla.com

Men Behind Bars in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Desert Hot Springs

Two documented gang members were being held without bail Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Desert Hot Springs in May 2021. Casey William Gillespie, 20, of Desert Hot Springs, was charged last month with murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict possessing a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment two weeks ago.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Collision at Riverside Intersection

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when he collided with a sports sedan that turned in front of him at a Riverside intersection, authorities said Friday. Michael Winter of Redlands died about 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the crash at Streeter Avenue and Jerry Louder Drive, according to the Riverside Police Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze Breaks out in Santa Ana River Bottom, Burning Through Heavy Brush

A fire that erupted Friday in the Santa Ana River bottom on the west end of Jurupa Valley burned roughly five acres as crews made steady progress encircling it. The non-injury blaze was reported about 11:10 a.m. in the area of Marlatt Street and Limonite Avenue, on the south side of the river bottom, close to the city limits of Norco, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks seized from 2 locations in the Inland Empire

Four people have been arrested and more than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized in a multi-agency operation to crackdown on the sales of illegal fireworks. After two people were arrested on last Saturday during a "buy-bust" operation conducted by CalFire peace officers, investigators learned of fireworks being stored at two more locations. With a search warrant encompassing Riverside, Orange, and San Bernardino counties, CalFire was joined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the hazardous device teams from Riverside County and Orange County to seize approximately 4,424 pounds of fireworks and arrest two more people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS News

Two vehicle crash in Murrieta results in fatality

A two-vehicle crash in Murrieta took the life of a woman on Saturday afternoon. One of the vehicles involved in the traffic collision rolled over multiple times, according to Riverside County Cal Fire. The crash took place around 12:44 p.m. at Auld Road and Pourroy Road. One person was ejected...
MURRIETA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Trio Suspected in String of Carjackings in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Three boys are suspected of perpetrating a. string of carjackings and armed robberies in Desert Hot Springs that led to. gunfire in at least one holdup, authorities said today. The suspects, identified only as teenagers between 15 and 17 years. old, were arrested and...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County coroner ID’s person killed in crash

The Kern County coroner’s office released the name of the person killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 58. Dharmendra Prasad, 56, of Perris, was a passenger Tuesday in a vehicle that left the roadway and overturned in the eastbound lanes of Highway 58, east of Highway 14, in Mojave.
KERN COUNTY, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Holiday accident turns fatal

BULLHEAD CITY – A California man hurt in a 4th of July incident on the Colorado River in Bullhead City succumbed to his injuries at a Las Vegas hospital. Ricardo Almanza, 43, Corona, died July 6 at University Medical Center, according to Bullhead City Police Department Spokeswoman Emily Fromelt.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
102.5 The Bone

7-year-old girl falls out of moving SUV, fatally struck on California freeway

NEWHALL, Calif. — A 7-year-old girl died Saturday after falling from a moving SUV onto a Southern California freeway, the California Highway Patrol confirmed. According to the incident report, a 911 call was placed at around 3:30 a.m. local time about an “unknown object being struck,” blocking northbound traffic on Interstate 5, NBC News reported.
point2homes.com

10390 Stageline Street, Temescal Valley, Riverside County, CA, 92883

Beautifully maintained manufactured home on permanent foundation on private lot in Butterfield Estates. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for the first time buyer or someone looking to downsize. Loads of updates including new roof in 2020, recently painted interior and exterior, updated dual pane vinyl windows, flooring. Newer water heater, HVAC, and garage door opener too. Vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan provide generous living spaces - dining area, large living room. The bedrooms are well-proportioned and have large closets for ample storage. The galley kitchen has loads of counter space and a window overlooking the patio and rear yard. Enjoy outdoor living with patio and aluminum patio cover, plus lots of yard space for pets and kids to play. The home is in a terrific inside tract location away from the main road where you'll love the peace of a private yard. Association amenities include pool, tennis and basketball courts, a community center, walking paths and greenbelts through the community. Affordable monthly HOA dues are $83. Low tax rate - approximately 1.1% with low special assessments at $598/year. Located in Temescal Valley with all the comforts of nearby Tom's Farm, Glen Ivy Hot Springs Spa, the Shops at Sycamore Creek and DeLeo Regional Park. And enjoy award-winning schools in Corona-Norco Unified School District.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy