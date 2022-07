Last week was a huge week for the Florida Gators as not only did they continue their momentum on the recruiting trail, but they also flipped a quarterback into the class. Quarterback Marcus Stokes (6-2, 185, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Nease) flipped to Florida from Penn State and he says it was a pretty easy decision for him.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO