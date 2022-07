The Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Cubs Dodgers prediction and pick. Marcus Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, while Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers. Marcus Stroman is making his first start since June 3, when he got hurt and the […] The post MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 7/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO