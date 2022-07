The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. As one (of many, many friends) who has benefitted from Central City Concerns many, amazing services, I want to thank you sincerely. Housing, disability help, employment resources, mobility help, drug and mental health resources, litter pick up, on and on and on — you rock! You do everything the City of Portland fails to do, or has no interest in doing. Transitions Projects, Miracles Club, and Sisters of the Road too. Putting their work and resources where their mouths are. Bless you.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO