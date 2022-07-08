ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Police search for missing teen in Lower Heidelberg Twp.

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Authorities were searching for a missing teenager in Lower Heidelberg Township, just west of Reading, Thursday night. The search for 16-year-old Aiden...

www.wfmz.com

Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed In Weekend Berks County Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash over the weekend in Berks County, authorities said. The motorcycle was traveling along Shillington Road and Spohn Road in Spring Township when it collided with an SUV just after noon Saturday, July 9, local police said. "Sadly, the operator of the motorcycle did...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Lower Heidelberg Township, PA
Reading, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Woman Dies In Poconos Jet Ski Accident: Authorities

A woman died after falling off a jet ski in the Poconos Thursday, July 7, authorities said. Lorena Lauer, 19, of Stroudsburg (Jackson Township) was on a jet ski at Camp Pocono Trails in Reeders around 5:45 p.m. when she fell and went underwater, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
REEDERS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman arrested for stealing items at store with two young children in her care

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman accused of stealing items from Best Buy in Snyder County while accompanied by two young children was arrested. State police at Selinsgrove identified Ashlee White, 36, of Northumberland, as the woman who allegedly put items in her backpack on May 25 and left the store in Monroe Township with paying. White was seen on surveillance video leaving the store a short time later in a vehicle with the two young children with her. Police said total value of merchandise stolen was $190. White was arrested last week and charged with retail theft through the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Shots fired at car in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - Authorities say everyone involved in shots being fired at a car in Palmerton, Carbon County Monday night is now in custody. Shots rang out in the area of Lehigh Avenue and Fourth Street. It's unclear what prompted the gunfire, but the county district attorney notes that all...
PALMERTON, PA
abc27.com

Creepy video shows man stealing beer from York County home

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A creepy security video shared by Northern York County Regional Police shows a burglar stealing beer from the back porch of a local home. Police say on July 10 around 1:30 a.m. the man entered a back patio through a sliding door and stole a bottle of beer from a table. The video shows the man walking past the windows before slowly opening a sliding door and walking onto the porch.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in one-vehicle crash in Albany Twp.

ALBANY TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a 29-year-old is dead following a one-vehicle motorcycle crash. It happened Sunday just before 8 a.m. in the 9600 block of Kistler Valley Road in Albany Township. Police say Myles Michael Muth of Germansville was killed after crashing into an embankment...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 78 in Berks County

A man was killed along Interstate 78 in Berks County on Monday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hamburg, the crash occurred around 4:42am on Interstate 78 eastbound near mile marker 26.4 in Tilden Township. Troopers say the crash occurred after a 23-Year-Old Lebanon man driving a Mercury...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One woman dead after fatal jet ski incident

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One woman is dead after an incident with a jet ski Thursday evening.   According to the Lehigh County Coroner, 19-year-old Lorena Lauer was jet-skiing at Camp Pocono Trails on Thursday just before 6:00 p.m., when she reportedly fell off the machine and became submerged under water. First responders performed […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman dies in jet ski incident

JACKSON TWP., Pa. - A young woman died after apparently falling off of a jet ski at a camp in the Poconos. Lorena Lauer, 19, reportedly fell off of the jet ski and went underwater Thursday evening at Camp Pocono Trails in Jackson Township, Monroe County, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bones found in Delaware River not human, police say

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Bones found in the Delaware River in Northampton County were not human, authorities say. Police, a water rescue team and the coroner were on scene Sunday night near Old River Road in Forks Township after the report of bones being found. The bones were recovered, and...
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

US Marshals looking for man in Pottstown, find him dead

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Marshals found a man dead in Pottstown. They found the man Tuesday afternoon on East High Street. The officer in charge said they were looking for the man, but the officers didn't kill him. They also said they didn't fire any weapons. They did not comment...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Police Release Photos Of Man Wanted For Questioning In Deadly Upper Darby Funeral Procession Double Shooting

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — New photos released Saturday morning show the man the Upper Darby police department wants for questioning in a deadly double shooting. Upper Darby detectives need your help identifying the man in the video above.  They believe he could have information related to the killing of two men during a funeral procession that was leaving North Philadelphia. That procession was headed to Friends Cemetery in Upper Darby Friday afternoon.  Police say the funeral was being held for a Philadelphia homicide victim, and the two men were targeted. “We believe 100 percent from our investigation at this point and working with our partners in Philadelphia that they were targeted and ambushed right there as they crossed over out of the city of Philadelphia into Upper Darby Township,” Timothy Bernhardt, the superintendent of the Upper Darby Police Department, said.   Investigators say the gunmen pulled up next to the victim’s car and opened fire.  So far, no arrests have been made.
UPPER DARBY, PA

