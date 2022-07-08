Police search for missing teen in Lower Heidelberg Twp.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — New photos released Saturday morning show the man the Upper Darby police department wants for questioning in a deadly double shooting. Upper Darby detectives need your help identifying the man in the video above. They believe he could have information related to the killing of two men during a funeral procession that was leaving North Philadelphia. That procession was headed to Friends Cemetery in Upper Darby Friday afternoon. Police say the funeral was being held for a Philadelphia homicide victim, and the two men were targeted. “We believe 100 percent from our investigation at this point and working with our partners in Philadelphia that they were targeted and ambushed right there as they crossed over out of the city of Philadelphia into Upper Darby Township,” Timothy Bernhardt, the superintendent of the Upper Darby Police Department, said. Investigators say the gunmen pulled up next to the victim’s car and opened fire. So far, no arrests have been made.

UPPER DARBY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO