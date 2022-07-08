ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Orli hotel to open in historic former location of Bed & Breakfast Inn at La Jolla

By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mfzep_0gYLAQyi00
The Orli hotel is in development at 7753 Draper Ave., former site of the Bed & Breakfast Inn at La Jolla. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla natives Max and Hailey Waitt have roots in the 92037 ZIP code, but they’ve spent much of their lives traveling the world. That’s meant a considerable amount of time in and out of hotels, giving the siblings valuable insights on what makes a lodging experience memorable.

So when it came to launching their own hotel, the two knew exactly what they wanted.

Blending the old and the new, the former Bed & Breakfast Inn at La Jolla is being renovated and converted into the debut location for Orli hotels, with management eyeing a fall opening.

The 6,110-square-foot, historically designated Bed & Breakfast Inn was designed by Irving Gill and built in 1913 for the Kautz family at 7753 Draper Ave.

In 1984, the property was restored and expanded to contain 15 luxury suites, some with ocean views. It is across from the La Jolla Recreation Center and next to the La Jolla Woman’s Club, both designed by Gill.

“We wanted to restore the building back to its former glory,” Hailey said. “The B&B had chipped away at some of the architecture features since it was designated [historic]. We are bringing back some of those aspects.”

The renovation involved collaboration with Axon Architecture to restore the building’s exterior and ML Design Co. for the interior.

From outside, the hotel will look identical to the Bed & Breakfast Inn, except for the paint color and a change to the awning, Hailey said.

“Irving Gill was known for his arches, so that is a design element we play off of a lot,” she said. “We restored the beautiful historic windows, and we had some original hardwood floors and left those intact. The corridor will be restored and landscaped. We just have to make some modifications for [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliance.”

Some new design components will be metalwork incorporated as accent pieces, along with changes to the lobby, Max said.

“We thought it was special to have mini arches to honor Irving Gill in a new way,” he said. “The new awnings, which are more high-contrast in fabric and structure that is more modern, will give it more street presence.”

Increasing street presence is important to give the hotel a sense of place in The Village, according to the Waitts, who joked that they would pass the location as youths and not know it was a hotel.

“Finding the right location was something we were both really passionate about,” Hailey said. “Being from La Jolla, we wanted to open our first [Orli] location here. La Jolla is a gem but gets overlooked as a location for this type of experience.”

Orli will offer a customizable experience, Max said. The 13 rooms are all unique, from the uber-modern single room to family rooms with kitchenettes.

“We want to change the hotel experience by bringing in a great deal of technology and automation,” he said. “Guests can create their perfect stay; they build their own itinerary and how they want to experience the hotel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdT3k_0gYLAQyi00
Siblings and La Jolla natives Max and Hailey Waitt are preparing to open the debut location of Orli hotels in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Wicked+ PR)

That can range from a short-term rental experience that involves minimal contact with management to a full integration into the community with offerings from local businesses in the rooms and an app associated with the hotel that assists with restaurant reservations and tour bookings.

“We are avid travelers and often find the customization options are limited,” Max said. “When you stay at a large hotel, it’s a commodity experience. Then you have [short-term rental platforms] ... offering localized stays, but the standards are not often there because they are managed by an individual and wouldn’t have the accountability of a brand. We want it to be a perfect combination of a boutique hotel and at-home stay.”

The Waitt family traveled from the time Max and Hailey were children. “It exposed us to different cultures,” Max said. “I grew to love hotels and often find ways hotels can improve. We stayed at a lot of wonderful hotels, but many could improve in their automation and technology and integrating into the local culture.

“Since I graduated college in 2019, I was figuring out my next move. I couldn’t land on a job that sat right with me. I decided to start this business with Hailey, as she has experience in the real estate industry. So we teamed up to create what is now Orli, and we’re so excited to have gotten to this point.”

The exterior renovation is in its final stages, so much of the remaining work is on the interior. Bookings will be accepted in August or September.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Popular Plant-Based Eatery in Oceanside Announces Lunch Menu

The Plot, a plant-based eatery with a mission of serving sustainable foods, recently announced it has expanded its hours to include lunch. Founded by husband-and-wife team, Davin and Jessica Waite, in 2020, The Plot has gained rave reviews for its local, fresh foods and “zero-waste ethos.” The duo is also behind the eateries Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub and The Whet Noodle.
OCEANSIDE, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Garden of reimagination: Point Loma couple add whimsy to their outdoor spaces

Antique religious art, found objects and colorful potted plants fill this Point Loma garden. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune) A purple smoke tree and colorful stained glass make a big statement in the re-imagined garden that homeowners Rebecca Long and Erik Johannesen created around their Point Loma home. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegodowntownnews.com

Historic hotels built for Balboa Park opening

During the early 20th century, many small hotels sprang into construction in answer to the foreseeable need for accommodations for tourists coming to the proposed Panama-California Exposition. The exposition was planned to celebrate the opening of the Panama Canal, and was meant to tout San Diego as the first U.S. port of call for ships traveling north after passing westward through the canal. Guests were estimated to number at least a million; they far exceed-ed this estimate, ultimately totaling 3,747,916. After a massive fundraising effort the exposition came to pass.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
La Jolla, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
The Blonde Abroad

The Best Hotels to Stay at in San Diego

Even though San Diego is home for me, I love planning staycations in “American’s finest city.” I relish the opportunity to show people around my stomping grounds. That’s why I created my ultimate San Diego Travel Guide to help you get your bearings and plan your perfect San Diego itinerary.
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Now San Diego

National City to Gain a Shake Shack Location

More Shack Burgers and Crinkle-cut Fries are headed to San Diego as Shake Shack continues to expand in the region. According to a recent permit filing, South County is due for their first Shake Shack planned for National City’s Plaza Bonita. QSR Magazine reports Shake Shack has big goals...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

New murals at California Center for the Arts, Escondido!

In the past few weeks, three amazing new murals have been painted at California Center for the Arts, Escondido!. The colorful artwork was created in conjunction with the center’s new museum exhibit Street Legacy: SoCal Style Masters. I’ve already blogged about the exhibit here. A large new mural...
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irving Gill
NBC San Diego

Crowds Flock to Ocean Beach Pier After Reopening

For the first time in more than a year and a half, one of the most iconic local landmarks fully reopened to the public. The City of San Diego reopened the Ocean Beach Pier Friday morning — and San Diegans wasted no time getting back out there. Hours after...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Little Italy restaurant concerned about new parklet fees

LITTLE ITALY, Calif. (KGTV) — The temporary permits that allowed restaurants to operate outdoor dining areas during the pandemic expire this week. Businesses have until July 13 to apply and pay for new outdoor operating permits under the city's Spaces as Places program. David Rodger, the Corporate Marketing Officer...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Junior Lifeguards take a plunge off the Ocean Beach Pier to save lives

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Ocean Beach Pier is open and now the Junior Lifeguards are jumping from it! They are taking the plunge for the a good cause!. This is the only time you are allowed to jump off the iconic pier. 100% of the proceeds went to the Prevent Downing Foundation, to help save lives!
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hotel Industry#Breakfast#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Bed Breakfast Inn#Axon Architecture#Ml Design Co
La Jolla Light

Our Readers Write: Calumet Park weddings

Weddings at Calumet Park are destroying our neighborhood. The latest example is a party from Arizona on July 8, who may or may not have had a permit, decided to take over the whole park with signs around the perimeter and sheets on benches. The minuscule cost of a permit...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

Our Favorite Secret Lakes & Ponds in San Diego

San Diego is known for its vacation-worthy beaches, but you don’t always have to go to the ocean to play in the water (or be forced to deal with all that sand). If you go inland and look between our hills and canyons you’ll find tons of freshwater lakes and ponds that are splash-worthy for a fun-filled day. Scroll down for our favorite in-the-know watering holes (until now that is) that tend to be less crowded and more secluded—you might even be the only ones there! Plus we’ve paired each waterway with a food hot spot nearby to grab some coffee, sandwiches or grab a box of doughnuts from one of our favorite shops for your lakeside adventures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
San Diego Channel

Weekly skate sessions return to the Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It's time to lace up your roller skates and let the good times roll with the return of the weekly Gaslamp Skate Series. Hosted by the Sunset Roller Club, the Gaslamp Skate Series features weekly themed skate sessions and DJ sets every Sunday from July 10 through August 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Gaslamp Quarter (5th Avenue and Island).
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla’s Fay Avenue Bike Path to get year-round care and ‘re-naturalization’ plan

The Fay Avenue Bike Path, also known as the La Jolla Bike Path or Fay Avenue extension, will get some TLC in the near future. Actually, lots of TLC. A volunteer effort led by La Jollan Debbie Adams to organize annual cleanups got a year-round right-of-entry permit to facilitate cleanups as needed, and a plan is being developed to “re-naturalize” the path with organized plantings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Now San Diego

Swagyu Chop Shop Eyeing Mira Mesa for Expansion Plans

2022 is proving to be an exciting year of growth for Steve Brown’s Swagyu chain of restaurants. The Wagyu aficionados have rolled out a new Yakiniku Bar at their Pacific Beach outpost this weekend, their next sit-down restaurant is in construction in Oceanside, plus the brand is island bound this Summer to open Swagyu Hawaii in Maui.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy