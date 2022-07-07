ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

Ohio State predicted to land four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore

By Mark Russell
 4 days ago
Once thought to be a Notre Dame lean, Ohio State now seems to be the leader in the clubhouse to land a commitment from the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country. Jason Moore has picked up several crystal ball predictions in recent days.

The Hyattsville, Maryland native included Ohio State on his shortlist in May along with his home state Maryland Terrapins, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State. With good size and room to add more, recruiting analyst Brian Dohn says Moore should be a multi-year starter at the collegiate level and has potential to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft.

On3 now has the Buckeyes with a 75 percent chance to land Moore who will be making his decision on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. EDT

Moore comes from the same high school, DeMatha Catholic, that produced former Ohio State star, Chase Young. We’ll be sure to let you know when Moore’s commitment comes through.

