Alabama State

The Blind Boys of Alabama performing at The World Games Closing Ceremony

By Morgan Hightower
wbrc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama will be well-represented during opening and...

www.wbrc.com

Nick 97.5

You Could Eat this Simple and Southern Alabama Food Every Day

When you open the bag, the southern goodness hits you. I don’t want to hear about the calories at all. Save that for your mama. I am “all in” for this southern delight. With each bite, you can taste the history of Alabama. The crunch brings you back to 1923. Delightful tastes with a southern flair. What am I talking about? Just my favorite local food I could snack on every day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In Alabama?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Alabama Church Gets A Dangerous Visitor For Morning Service

We've had gators showing up in the craziest places lately. I don't care if it's a baby gator or a giant monster like this. I don't want them near my family and pets. We had this gator crossing a busy highway way up north in Huntsville. Then we Had this...
wbrc.com

First Alert Weather

We have a couple of isolated showers we’re tracking to our south on First Alert AccuTrack this afternoon, but most of us are staying muggy and dry. Strong storms, heat advisories ending for now but more severe storms possible this week. FIRST ALERT: Severe threat coming to an end.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Jimmy Carter
mobilebaymag.com

Top Chef Recipes from the Alabama Seafood Cook-Off

As the sun fades into the distant horizon and the salty waves crash onto the white sand nearby, the Lodge at Gulf State Park is awash with foodies. Chef Pete Blohme’s energized voice booms over a loudspeaker. Four acclaimed chefs and their sous chef counterparts from across the state are positioned at fully equipped cooking stations on the terrace, while enthusiastic onlookers gather in the adjacent ballroom to observe the action. The superstar of the main event? Premium, local Alabama seafood.
ALABAMA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rabid fox bites Alabama dog owner; officials urge residents to vaccinate pets

PRATTVILLE, Ala. — Alabama health officials are urging residents to vaccinate their pets after a rabid fox attacked a dog and bit its owner. According to WSFA-TV, the incident occurred July 1 in Prattville, the Alabama Department of Public Health said in a news release Friday. Prattville police and wildlife officials retrieved the fox, which tested positive for rabies, the TV station reported.
PRATTVILLE, AL
lakemagazine.life

Swim Alert has launched

Lake Watchers have been hard at work initiating the new Swim Alert monitoring program since my last article describing our swim alert vision in April’s issue of Lake magazine. We have identified popular swimming spots in and around Lake Martin; built webpages for posting and accessing swim-site test results; initiated Lake Watch bacteria monitoring at the sites; and posted results on our Swim Alert website at www.lakewatch.org/swim-alert. Thanks to Lake Watch’s fabulous monitor coordinator, Ann Campbell, and dedicated water monitors, Lake Watch Swim Alert is now a reality.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when truck overturns Friday night

An Alabama man was killed Friday night when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday, Alabama state troopers reported. Joshua C. Brown, 48, of Tuscaloosa, was fatally injured when the 2020 Ford F150 he was driving entered a...
wbrz.com

Louisiana's troubled teens unwelcome in Alabama after causing riot at facility this week

DOTHAN - At least 14 troubled teens from Louisiana were kicked out of an Alabama jail aimed at rehabilitating kids following a riot they caused this week. District Attorney Tony Clayton and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Thursday to come pick up the juveniles. Over the past couple of years, local jurisdictions have been sending troubled teens to Alabama because there are no facilities in Louisiana to take them.
LOUISIANA STATE
utv44.com

Alabama man charged with raping woman twice in Perdido Key

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WPMI) — An Alabama man was arrested Saturday morning in Perdido Key on charges of battery and sexual assault. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Devon Burdett, 29, allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted a female on June 25 at the beach near condominiums on Lost Key Drive. Burdett and the victim were at Seville Quarter earlier in the night.
PERDIDO, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Potential for heavy rain on the horizon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Any isolated thunderstorms have waned this evening, so we’re dealing with a partly cloudy sky and mild and humid evening. Relatively nice and quiet though! Expect more of the same for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and a couple of isolated storms in the mix. Some patchy fog will be possible to start the day tomorrow with temperatures eventually climbing into the low 90s, so seasonably hot and humid for July.
Alt 101.7

Severe Weather for Central Alabama to Begin Saturday Afternoon

New Information from National Weather Service in Birmingham. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said "there is a slight risk area (level 2 of 5) for this afternoon and tonight for western and central portions of Central Alabama with damaging winds the main concern at this time." Original Story. Severe...
Bham Now

3 interesting things you didn’t know existed in Tarrant

Just a short drive from downtown Birmingham and you’ll find yourself in the small city of Tarrant. If you’re driving through, you might miss some of the most interesting parts of the city, so we gathered three fun things you should keep an eye out for. 1. Gallery...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

