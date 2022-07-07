Colorado Springs martial arts center to host free active shooter survival workshop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs martial arts center is preparing to host a workshop to help people in the community be as prepared as one can be for an active shooter emergency. While this event is timely, considering the recent mass shooting at an Illinois Fourth of July Parade, the center has been offering these workshops for years.

The owners of Colorado Springs Kids Martial Arts haven't held an active shooter workshop in the last two years but feel it's essential to provide the community with this training.

"It is something that we know must be done because turning a blind eye doesn't mean that this risk is still not as real," said Isaac Costley.

Through the workshop, teachers, parents, kids, and more will learn the basics of fighting should they ever find themselves in an active shooter situation.

"In the short term, it is your individual responsibility to use your individual power 'how do I keep myself safe? My friends and family safe?' and we want to pass on that knowledge," added Jacob Costley, a trainer at the center.

During the training, they look to create a stressful environment for the shooter by using different techniques and tactics to bring them down to the floor.

"We are going to teach you how to run, hide, fight and survive, we are going to go ahead and stimulate your senses by smoke, sound, how to barricade this door, your adrenaline is going to be dumping, welcome to the real world," added Jacob.

One of the scenarios they recently used was an active shooter at a school or workplace and one technique that will be taught is how to properly barricade a door when in that situation.

"What we want to do is take children, adults, and teens and it doesn't matter the age or ability levels, and teach you to be prepared and not paranoid because preplanned will move up the possibility of you being successful in this type of event," added Jacob.

This workshop, however, isn't meant to train someone to "be a hero." Organizers say it's meant to give people options on what to do if they're faced with the unthinkable.

The next workshop takes place on July 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. For more information, click here .

