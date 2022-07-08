ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner's Russian Legal Team Issues Statement: Fans React

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago
Brittney Griner's legal team deemed the best course of action was for Griner to take "full accountability" for her actions in Russia. Griner, who's been in Russian custody since February after Moscow airport officials found a banned substance in her luggage, pled guilty this week....

David T. Maestas
3d ago

I’m afraid Biden has bigger fish to fry right now so please leave a message and they will circle back to you as soon as possible, in the meantime start learning Russian. You condemned the US in public forum and now you want us to run to you and melt like butter on a hot muffin, I don’t think so. Nice knowing ya.

Gwendolyn Hanan
3d ago

WELL FRIGGIN' DUH. She should 'take full accountability' for ALL her actions no matter WHERE s/he is! Starting with an apology to AMERICAN CITIZENS for the way s/he DISRESPECTED our Country by refusing to stand for the NATIONAL ANTHEM.....IMO that out to be a requirement for her return to this Country.

Pabear
3d ago

what a learning experience this will be for her. Appreciate what you have and quit demanding people bend to your pitiful emotional wants.

