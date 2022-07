PHOENIX — The SWAT team situation on I-17 that caused a major traffic jam in north Phoenix was caused by a truck driver on drugs, according to court documents. DPS troopers were called out to a truck on the highway near Dixileta Drive around 9:30 p.m. after the driver called 911 to report a pair of armed men who were trying to hijack the semi and its load while he was driving.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO