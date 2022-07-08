ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinclairville, NY

Man Shot, Killed In Sinclairville Identified, Police Investigation Proceeds

By News Staff
wnynewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINCLAIRVILLE – The 18-year-old man shot and killed following an altercation between a group of people in Chautauqua County this week has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Cassadaga resident Joseph Misciagno was shot in the area of...

wnynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Suspect who allegedly shot Orbeez at residents now in custody

One suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting Orbeez pellets at city residents earlier this month. Erie Police said that they received multiple calls last week about an individual riding around in a white Jeep Wrangler who was shooting frozen water-filled pellets or Orbeez at pedestrians. Erie Police were able to obtain a […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Trooper-Involved Shooting in Cattaraugus County Ends with Menacing Charge

A Cattaraugus County man has been charged with 2nd-degree menacing after State Police investigated a trooper-involved shooting Saturday night. Troopers responded to a possible suicidal subject in the area of Reynolds Road in the Town of Machias at about 9:45 PM. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office assisted and used a drone to locate the subject, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Wright of Machias. Police approached Wright, who was holding a baseball bat and was given commands to drop the bat. Troopers say Wright dropped the bat and drew what appeared to be a black pistol at the trooper and deputy giving commands. The trooper discharged their firearm, striking Wright. He was taken into custody and given immediate medical aid, then was taken to ECMC and treated for a single non-life threatening gunshot wound and a mental health evaluation. The pistol Wright allegedly pointed at law enforcement was later identified as an air soft pistol. He also allegedly a second air soft pistol and a kitchen knife. Wright was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in court in August. The State Police Forensic Identification Unit and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office assisted in this investigation.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Search Warrants in Jamestown Lead to Four Arrests

A series of three search warrants in Jamestown on Friday resulted in the arrest of four city residents and the seizure of narcotics and a loaded gun. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force carried out the warrants at about 1:00 PM with assistance from the Jamestown Police SWAT Team and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Operating ATV Drunk Ahead Of Crash

CHERRY CREEK – A 40-year-old Jamestown man is accused of operating his ATV while under the influence of alcohol ahead of a crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that Brian Erickson was charged following a personal injury motor vehicle accident involving an ATV in the Town of Cherry Creek on the 4th of July.
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sinclairville, NY
City
Cassadaga, NY
Sinclairville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

6 arrested after man found dead in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hamburg Police announced charges against three men and three women after a 25-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area near Heltz Road in Lakeview early Sunday morning. Police said 25-year-old Brenden Benoit of Boston, N.Y. was found dead with knife wounds at approximately...
BOSTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Body found in Lake View, 6 people charged

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. — Six people are charged in connection to an assault in Lake View that claimed the life of a Boston man. Hamburg Police say they were called to a wooded area off Heltz Road in Lake View just before 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a male that had been assaulted.
LAKE VIEW, NY
YourErie

Erie TV reporter accused of fake stalking claims

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie TV news anchor and reporter has been arrested after allegedly making false reports of stalking. Haley Potter, 24, of Erie was charged and arraigned on July 11 after investigators allege Potter had fabricated claims of stalking which led to a three-month investigation. Pennsylvania State Police allege that in April, Potter had […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Upmc Chautauqua Hospital#Wny News Now#The Sheriff S Office#Investigation Division#The Apple App Store And
erienewsnow.com

Man Killed, 2 Women Injured in Overnight Crash in Conneaut Township

A single-vehicle crash killed a man and injured two women early Sunday morning in Conneaut Township, Erie County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 18 just south of Pennside Rd. around 3:21 a.m. A Toyota car was heading south at a high speed when it left the...
CONNEAUT, OH
wnynewsnow.com

Young Driver Hurt In Weekend Crash

PORTLAND – A 17-year-old female was taken to a regional hospital via medical helicopter following a weekend motor vehicle crash in Chautauqua County over the weekend. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the single vehicle accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Portland around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
chautauquatoday.com

Three Arrested in Jamestown Business Burglaries

Jamestown Police made three arrests in connection with two separate business burglaries over the weekend on the city's east side. The first incident was reported at about 11:00 PM Friday, when officers were called to a burglary in progress and saw 46-year-old Winfred Clark coming out of a building with a black-colored speaker. Police say Clark did not have permission to possess or remove the item from the building, and he was taken into custody and charged with 3rd-degree burglary and petit larceny. He is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
News 4 Buffalo

Male victim stabbed on E. Lovejoy Street, suspect in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male victim was stabbed on E. Lovejoy Street, near the intersection of Greene Street on Sunday around 4:15 p.m., according to Buffalo Police. The victim was reportedly on a porch when the stabbing happened. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance with injuries that appear serious, per the BPD. The […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy