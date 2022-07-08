ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County artist set to headline Table Mountain Casino grand opening

By Ishshah Padilla
 4 days ago
FRIANT, Calif. — Table Mountain Casino Resort announced they are bringing in country superstar, Blake Shelton to headline its grand opening. The casino is bringing in...

