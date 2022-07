UK Film And TV Set Designer 4Wood Acquired By Private Equity Company Amid South Wales Production Boom. UK film and TV set designer 4Wood has been bought by London-based private equity firm Connection Capital in a deal worth $10.6m (£9m). The company based in the Welsh capital of Cardiff was created in 2005 by husband and wife team Scott and Lynsey Fisher. Its clients have included the BBC, Netflix, Disney, Lucasfilm, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ on shows as such as His Dark Materials, Britannia, Sex Education and Sherlock. Connection Capital said its acquisition of the company was based on its assessment that the production market in the company’s home region of South Wales is expected to grow considerably in the coming years. Home expanding studio facilities Wolf Studios, Dragon Studios, Swansea Bay Studios and Seren Studio – South Wales is one of the UK’s most important productions hubs after London and South-east England.

