MOULTRIE, GA – This coming school year, it will be easier for families to receive medical attention for a sick child at school. Every elementary school plus GEAR will have access to telehealth treatment for students in partnership with Colquitt Regional Medical Center physicians. School nurses have always provided on-site care for minor health needs of students and assisted with the daily management of existing medical conditions. The Packer Health Clinic program will add another layer of service that will benefit both the student and guardian.

COLQUITT COUNTY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO