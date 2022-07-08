ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mississippi abortion clinic files appeal to reopen

By Cianna Reeves
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LRYP_0gYL4TEK00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – An appeal has been filed in the Mississippi Supreme Court regarding the case Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Thomas E. Dobbs.

The challenge by the Jackson Women’s Health Organization comes after Judge Debbra K. Halford denied the clinic’s request for preliminary injunctive relief and refused to block a separate law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

On July 5, Jackson Women’s Health Organization filed both a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief and a petition for a restraining order against the Dobbs case and other state and local officials.

The clinic believes the Mississippi Constitution protects the right to abortion and relies on the decision of the Mississippi Supreme Court in support of their position. They also want ultimate relief from the trigger ban, which has officially taken effect , and relief from a six week ban.

Judge denies request to block Mississippi’s abortion ‘trigger’ law

“Absent relief, Mississippians will continue to be denied their rights under the Mississippi Constitution to privacy and bodily autonomy, as they are compelled by the State to endure the risks of pregnancy and bear children against their will,” clinic attorney Rob McDuff wrote.

A Mississippi law that took effect Thursday bans most abortions, and the clinic performed its last procedures Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear when the conservative state Supreme Court would consider the appeal.

Diane Derzis, owner of the Mississippi clinic, told The Associated Press that she will have staff available to reopen the facility if the state Supreme Court allows.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtva.com

Mississippi AG must respond to abortion clinic's appeal by July 25

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has until July 25 to respond to an appeal from Mississippi’s only abortion clinic. Jackson Women's Health Organization filed an appeal on Thursday, July 7 asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to suspend enforcement of the state’s near-total ban on abortions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Health
deltanews.tv

Canadian lumber company expanding in Mississippi

(The Center Square) – A Canadian company is making an investment into the future of Mississippi’s timber industry, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced Southeastern Timber Products LLC and STP-Tolko Partnership are investing $150 million into the Ackerman plant as part of an expansion project that will more than double the company’s output. The project will be completed in early 2024.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Zippia’s best companies to work for in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What makes a company the best to work for? According to Zippia, it depends on salary, company financial health and employee diversity. So, who makes the cut in Mississippi? Zippia ranked 100 companies headquartered in Mississippi. Here’s Zippia’s top ten best companies to work for.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi toddler drowns in family pool

A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool. The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911. Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Future of Vicksburg’s Rainbow Farms is uncertain

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The therapeutic horseback riding center in Vicksburg, Rainbow Farms, will soon be forced to relocate due to recent eminent domain filings by the city. Frequent visitors of the center said they’re devastated. Rainbow Farms is being forced to relocate after the City of Vicksburg entered eminent domain proceedings. The city is […]
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics Courts#Politics State#Dobbs#Mississippians
WJTV 12

Man charged with indecent exposure in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with indecent exposure and vagrancy following recent incidents at Yazoo County buildings. The Yazoo Herald reported multiple complaints were made about a man sleeping naked on the steps of county buildings. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Terry Gann said Steffon Grantham, 29, was arrested after […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Flowood, MS – Crash on MS-25 near Plaza Dr Ends in Injuries

Flowood, MS (July 10, 2022) – All of the northbound lanes were blocked by a motor vehicle accident in Rankin County that ended in injuries. At around 10:30 a.m., on July 9, emergency crews were called to the scene of an auto accident that occurred in the Flowood area.
FLOWOOD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Here are the Mississippi counties with the highest unemployment rate in the state. Where does your county rank?

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi. Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WJTV 12

Most expensive apartments in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – How expensive do apartments get in Jackson? The 2020 census estimated the median gross cost of rent between 2016 and 2020 in Jackson was $856 per month. Well, how much more are some people willing to pay for an apartment in the capital city?. Let’s...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Richard's Disposal trying to catch up with Jackson trash collection

JACKSON, Miss. — Richard's Disposal is working to catch up with trash collection delays over the weekend. The company said the extremely hot weather took a toll on workers who ride on the back of the trucks. One ended up in the hospital with heat exhaustion. Richard's Disposal workers...
JACKSON, MS
WREG

WREG

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy