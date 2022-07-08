ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

New Mexico horse owners frantic over fireworks set off in stalls

By Landry Sena
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HqZr_0gYL4LPk00

CLOVIS, New Mexico – Renee and Deanne Guthrie are looking for who is responsible for climbing into their horse stalls and setting off a huge box of fireworks early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. Deanne received a call from a neighbor, who said someone set off fireworks by the horses and a fire started.

The Guthrie’s Ring camera caught it all on video. A person they believe is a male between 5’10” and 6’2” climbed over the fence with the box of fireworks in one hand. This person walked to the front of one of the stalls, set the box down, lit the fireworks, and then took off.

Renee said the fireworks went off anywhere from sixty to ninety seconds.

In the video, the horses were seen scrambling. The horses were hurt by the explosion, and tried to escape by jumping over the fence.

The mother and daughter keep seven horses in the stalls. Deanne is a barrel racer and has competed in various competitions over the years. She said she treats her horses as her babies.

“To know someone would do that to something I love. It’s like, you wouldn’t want someone to come into your house and do this to your kid or your dogs or your partner or anything,” she said.

Renee said if the person hadn’t scared the horses away from the box after lighting the fireworks, the horse in the stall probably wouldn’t have survived.

She said, “She had her nose right over the box while he was watching it. And if he hadn’t run I don’t know that she would have gotten out of the way. I think she would have had her face stuck over it.”

“They were pretty banged up, but all that’s going to heal. It’s the mental damage that I’m not really sure of,” she added.

Being prey animals, horses’ first response is flight and to try and get away.

They said God was watching over their animals, and that it could have been worse. Now, they are left wondering why someone would do something so cruel.

Deanne said, “No one should get away with that. And since he did it now and thinks he probably got away with that type of thing, who knows if he’ll do it again.”

To report information about who is responsible, call the numbers below or reach out to Renee or Deanne through Facebook Messenger.

Clovis Police Department : 575-769-1921

New Mexico Livestock Board : 505-841-6161

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 6

RAISED RIGHT
4d ago

Who randomly goes in a barn? Seems pretty personal! I hope they find them this is awful 😢

Reply
7
Related
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Seek Assistance In Locating Austin Salmon Who Is Considered Missing/Endangered

UPDATE: FAMILY REPORTS AUSTIN SALMON HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE. The New Mexico State Police is asking for assistance in locating Austin C. Salmon, 25, a Caucasian male, 6’0” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Mr. Salmon was last heard from by his family on July 9, around 10:25 a.m., after telling them was going to be traveling from Los Alamos to Albuquerque. However, Salmon did not make it to his destination. He is believed to be traveling in a navy blue 2008-2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with black rims, stickers, a camper shell, and a light bar on the front of the vehicle. It is unknown what Salmon was last seen wearing. His whereabouts are not known. Austin C. Salmon is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Christina Selby – Wildflowers of New Mexico

Ecologist by degree and naturalist by heart, photographer Christina Selby captures the beauty of New Mexico’s wildflowers. Focusing on shape, form and texture, painter Chase Mullen explores southern ecosystems in elaborate detail. AUDUBON MURAL PROJECT. Creating murals of over 300 birds, the ambitious Audubon mural project in New York...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico#Horse#The Horses#Stalls#Prey Animals#Clovis
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Clovis (NM)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Clovis, NM?. Clovis is the county seat of Curry County and the seventh-largest city in New Mexico. It sits in the New Mexico portion of the Llano Estacado region and has a population of 48,186 as of 2021. Clovis...
CLOVIS, NM
NBC News

Body of missing hiker found at White Sands National Park after nearly a week of searching

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park has been found dead, authorities said Friday. New Mexico state police and officials at the southern New Mexico park reported that rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar of Wausau, Wisconsin, earlier this week after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. A military helicopter and state and federal officers helped with the effort.
WAUSAU, WI
krwg.org

Convicted rapist in Albuquerque flees after GPS device cut

Prosecutors in New Mexico’s most populous county are questioning the use of GPS ankle monitors after a convicted rapist was able to cut his off and flee. KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported Friday that Ralph Vasquez is the fifth person this year who was able to separate an ankle monitor device.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tattoo Fiesta hits Isleta Casino

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tattoo artists from all over the world are at the Isleta Casino this weekend. It’s the 10th annual New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta, featuring local, celebrity, and legendary artists. They have more than 400 artists at the three-day event. If you’re thinking about getting a tattoo, this is a perfect way to learn […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Clovis asking residents to pick up Lyceum Theatre tiles

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Clovis are asking individuals who purchased tiles from the Lyceum Theatre to be claimed by July 22. According to a news release from the city of Clovis, individuals purchased tiles in support of the Lyceum Theatre’s preservation. These tiles were previously located on the sidewalk at the entrance of the theater. Those tiles were removed when sidewalk improvements occurred as part of the theater’s renovation project.
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1, found dead in a Portales N.M. park

An earlier version of this story included references to the Texas man’s identity, which have since been removed. PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, the New Mexico State Police reported that a male, 36, from Texas was pronounced dead after officers responded to Oasis State Park in Portales, NM. According to a New Mexico State […]
PORTALES, NM
wbap.com

Living Tree Thought To Be Extinct Found In Texas

Big Bend National Park (WBAP/KLIF) – The last known living member of a species of oak tree that was thought to be extinct has been found in south Texas. The tree was found growing in Big Bend National Park. It is alive, but it is not well. it’s a Quercus Tardifolia Oak, sometimes called a Lateleaf Oak. No other living member of its species has been found, anywhere, since 2011. The one in Big Bend is 30 feet tall, scraggley, and in poor condition. It’s suffering from a severe fungal infection, and has been scarred by fire. The group that found it, the Morton Arboretum, is working to keep it alive, and hoping to find acorns to grow new specimens.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

State money will help with Roswell flooding damage

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – As monsoon season continues to sweep across the state, one southeast New Mexico community is about to receive some massive help from the state. Last month, flooding in Roswell damaged homes and washed away a bridge. Saturday, the state announced it’s putting $1.7 million into Roswell to make sure it doesn’t happen […]
ROSWELL, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Cannon Air Force Base gives info on new combat arms facility

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cannon Air Force Base released information regarding a new award for the base that will cost around $48 million. According to a statement from officials at the base, a $48 million project for the relocation of the Dangerous Cargo Pad and Combat Arms Training and Maintenance facility was awarded earlier this month to Hensel-Phelps.
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico women showcase their businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal Clovis shooting under investigation

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead and a home with a huge hole in it. Officers say they were called to Connelly Street around 1:00 a.m. for reports of gunfire. While they were on the way, they got another call about a truck crashing into […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy