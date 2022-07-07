ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon: Tilman Fertitta listening to Rockets GM Rafael Stone

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Em3h_0gYL3uu200
Photo by John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets could easily have made moves in the past two seasons to avoid finishing with the NBA’s worst records. Yet, the emphasis on prospect development and draft capital — even at the expense of short-term losses, embarrassment, and perhaps fewer ticket purchases — now has Houston’s post-James Harden rebuild in an enviable spot.

While third-year general manager Rafael Stone deserves much of the credit for the organizational philosophy, it’s also required the backing of Rockets ownership, starting with Tilman Fertitta.

In the latest The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon explains:

The one thing I will say about Tilman now, rebuilding is not fun for a guy who spent $2.2 billion to buy an NBA franchise. But he is listening to Rafael Stone, and the rest of his front office. To his son, Patrick, who works on a day-to-day basis with those guys. He’s not trying to fast track it.

He’s saying, ‘Okay, you guys are telling me this is what’s best’ — and they’re not just telling him, but showing him and convincing him, with facts — and he is being patient. He’s understanding that this is about the development of young players. Then, next year (2023-24), at that point, wins might start to be something that really matters, as far as tracking the progress of the Rockets.

The Rockets portion of the podcast discussion between MacMahon and ESPN colleague Zach Lowe can be heard starting at 59:30.

There’s still a long way to go in the rebuild, of course. Houston needs Jabari Smith Jr. to pan out as a potential star from his high pick in the 2022 NBA draft, just as it appears Jalen Green is on the verge of doing after his selection by the Rockets a year ago. They also need to hit on their own pick in the 2023 draft, which appears likely to again be high in the order thanks to the emphasis on prospect development.

Spending wisely with upcoming salary cap flexibility, which will arrive as soon as 2023, will further help, as will making appropriate decisions involving future incoming draft capital from Brooklyn.

Many hard decisions still need to be made, but the path back to NBA relevancy — and perhaps a lot more — is clearly visible. Stone deserves credit for the blueprint, and fortunately, ownership is backing him.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Cleveland Browns Reportedly Despised Former Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s ‘Childish and Immature’ Behavior

It’s no secret the relationship between Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns has soured beyond repair. The former first-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft and the team that selected him grew apart once Cleveland opted to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. But as both sides move on following a deal that sent Mayfield to Carolina, the bittersweet ending isn’t complete.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Tilman Fertitta
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson listed among the top three teams likely to join a super conference next

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever. The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment. Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose. Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Next step for Deshaun Watson starts this week

The Cleveland Browns got closure and clarity with one quarterback last week and are hoping they are close to getting the same with another this week or next. Browns training camp starts in just over two weeks. Last week, the team moved Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers after months of speculation. Cleveland will pay a majority of the contract while Mayfield gave up money to make the deal happen.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC assistant Jackie Manuel dishes on ‘dream offers’ in recruitments

In the landscape of college basketball, you hear recruits all around the country discuss their ‘dream offers’. Sometimes it’s true and other times it’s not. But how can you really tell? For a program like North Carolina, it has probably been the ‘dream school’ for numerous high school prospects. But sometimes that doesn’t mean the Tar Heels are a shoe-in to receive a commitment from that recruitment. Current UNC assistant coach Jackie Manuel knows all too well about recruiting as the ‘dream school’ and also recruiting against them. “If we’ve got a guy that we really want who considers us his dream school...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Rockets#Gm#Lowe Post
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do the Aggies currently stand after their recent recruiting misses?

Well, to say it’s been a tough couple of weeks for Texas A&M in their effort to build their 2023 recruiting class is quite the understatement, losing out on four of their priority targets which included Quarterback, Dante Moore (Oregon), Wide receiver, Jalen Brown (LSU), Defensive tackle, Sydir Mitchell (Texas), and Defensive back, Caleb Pressley (Oregon), which has created a sense of confusion amongst the fan base, wondering why the momentum from the historic 2022 class has seemingly disappeared. Luckily, I’m here to remind you that it’s only the start of July, and the Aggies have plenty of ultra-talented, uncommitted targets...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys staffer takes job at Auburn

The Auburn Tigers are getting some NFL experience with a new hiring. The NFL’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Drew Fabianich, who has most recently served as a national scout for the Dallas Cowboys and has been with the team since 2003. Rapoport mentioned that Fabianich had “several NFL opportunities”, but it seems like he has chosen to join up with coach Bryan Harsin and his staff to work with an SEC football team.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five reasons why the Pac-12 and Big 12 would make perfect partners

The Pac-12 needs some help to stay afloat. It may come via the Big 12, ACC or Mountain West, but commissioner George Kilavkoff requires a big helping hand. Now that it’s almost two weeks after USC and UCLA announced they’d be leaving for the Big Ten in 2024, the Pac-12’s best option to recover appears to be a potential merger with the Big 12 — a conference the CU Buffs left just over 10 years ago.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten expansion watch: Keeping an eye on Big 12 media days

The midpoint of the summer brings the annual conference media day circuit. And while we will have to wait a couple of more weeks before we soak in what is sure to be a jam-packed Big Ten media day event, the Big 12 will bring plenty of reasons to be paying close attention this week. The Big 12 media days will be held on Wednesday and Thursday of this week in Arlington, Texas. With all of the news swirling about with conference expansion in the Big Ten and the possibility of the Big 12 picking up some Pac-12 members in the...
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy