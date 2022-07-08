ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How to avoid potential power outages during extreme heat

By Rebecca Brown
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parts of Northwest Arkansas have been experiencing electric overload problems due to this heat advisory across the region.

Weather is the leading cause of power outages and it’s not just severe storms. Air conditioning units are working overtime this week with the extreme heat and power companies like the Ozarks Electric Cooperative are watching closely for potential overloads.

Ashley Harris, vice president of marketing and communications at Ozarks Electric, would like people to conserve as much energy as possible with temperatures hitting triple digits this week.

Arkansas offering assistance on summer energy bill payments

“At times when there’s so much heat, these triple digits, it does put a lot of stress on the electric grid,” Harris said. “That’s why we want people to conserve as much energy as they can because it’s really just that stress on the electric grid that can cause those outages, but we haven’t seen any of those yet.”

Even with temperatures being so high, you should still try to keep your thermostat on the warmest setting you can stand.

Another thing you can do is keep your attic sealed, as well as windows and door facings to keep that hot air out of your home.

