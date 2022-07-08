YOUR CUE 7.7.22

Monday could be the second hottest day of the year so far in Roseburg, if the mercury hits the expected temperature. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the high is slated to be 98 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. June 26th was the hottest day of the year so far. That’s when it got to 100 degrees.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating 18-year old Kendra Hanks of Winston, who has been reported missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Hanks was last seen on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. as she was walking along Highway 42 towards Winston from her place of employment on Ingram Drive.
A Roseburg man was cited by Roseburg Police after an alleged DUII crash that closed a section of a main roadway, early Monday. An RPD report said just after 2:30 a.m. an officer responded to the area after a sedan hit a power pole in the 900 block Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 33-year old driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Corrections where he was processed for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged elude incident on Sunday night. A DCSO report said at 11:50 p.m. a deputy attempted to contact the 50-year old man in the 3000 block of Highway 42 near Winston. The gate was closed and locked. As the deputy headed back toward Roseburg, he observed the suspect heading westbound in a pickup in the 3800 block of the highway.
Tiller Ranger District operations will move to Canyonville in the next few years. A release from the Umpqua National Forest said results from a Project Preliminary Assessment evaluated several options for locations and Canyonville was selected after weighing all options. Chris Bentley of the UNF said the selection was based on a number of criteria:
The Roseburg City Council will hold a discussion on the future of psilocybin facilities at its meeting on Monday night. In 2020, Oregon voters approved ballot measure 109, the Psilocybin Program Initiative. It takes affect in 2023 and gives local governments several options regarding manufacturers and service centers for those substances. Staff is recommending that councilors direct them to draft an ordinance and resolution referring a ballot measure to voters in the November 2022 General Election prohibiting manufacturers and service centers in the Roseburg city limits.
A Roseburg man was jailed on drug charges by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team on Friday. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said at about 3:00 p.m. detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of West Fairhaven Street. McArthur said a search of the premises revealed relatively small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials, and other drug related paraphernalia. Approximately 4.2 grams of suspected heroin were seized.
A tractor-trailer crash partially blocked a section of Interstate 5 northbound for several hours on Friday, causing big traffic delays. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said the northbound commercial vehicle crashed at about 10:30 a.m. while coming down the Stage Pass Summit near Glendale. Leaming said ODOT incident responders grabbed their tow chains and attached them to their one-ton pickups to drag the trailer across the asphalt enough to get waiting traffic moving ahead. One lane of the freeway northbound was reopened by around 12:45 p.m.
The northbound lane on a section of Northeast Winchester Street in Roseburg is now closed so traffic can safely detour to Northeast Stephens Street during sidewalk ramp construction. A City of Roseburg release said through July 29th, said the northbound lane closure begins at Shambrook Avenue. There, northbound traffic will...
County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer covers, Monkeypox, an increase in Fentanyl overdoses, the latest COVID-19 data and general summer health concerns. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 7 11 22.
A man and a woman were arrested by Roseburg Police following an alleged disturbance on Friday night. An RPD report said the disturbance took place just before 10:00 p.m. at a residence in 200 block of Northeast Chestnut Avenue. It culminated with the woman on the hood of the man’s vehicle, striking the hood and windshield as the man drove halfway down the block.
Comments / 0