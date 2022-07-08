YOUR CUE 7.7.22

A Roseburg man was cited by Roseburg Police after an alleged DUII crash that closed a section of a main roadway, early Monday. An RPD report said just after 2:30 a.m. an officer responded to the area after a sedan hit a power pole in the 900 block Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 33-year old driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Corrections where he was processed for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO