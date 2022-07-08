ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Pacers contemplating Deandre Ayton offer sheet, potentially putting Brooklyn trade in jeopardy

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3az63K_0gYL2TIk00

Deandre Ayton’s free agency has been stalled by Kevin Durant’s recent trade request, with Phoenix reportedly among the All-Star forward’s preferred landing spots. The Nets are said to be seeking a mammoth return (just imagine Brooklyn’s asking price for Durant after Rudy Gobert netted Utah five players and four first-rounders), which, at minimum, would cost Phoenix Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and a handful of future picks.

With little traction since last week’s initial flurry and radio silence from Durant ( Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports says he hasn’t been returning texts from friends and colleagues), teams around the league are getting antsy with the Pacers said to be considering an offer sheet for Ayton. That would force the Suns’ hand, giving Phoenix two days to match Ayton's offer or risk losing him to Indiana. Another scenario, according to league insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN (who recently got the meme treatment with his viral musings on First Take ), has Indiana acquiring Ayton in a sign-and-trade for veteran Myles Turner, who has twice led the NBA in blocked shots.

If Indiana presents an offer sheet and Ayton accepts, it would eliminate arguably the Suns’ best trade chip, throwing a major wrench in their pursuit of Durant. This could have been avoided by offering Ayton a max extension when he was eligible last offseason, but instead the 23-year-old is poised to leave Phoenix, feeling unwanted by the team that drafted him first overall in 2018. Months of bitterness and resentment came to the surface when Ayton was benched for a sideline blowup during Game 7 of the Western Conference semis against Dallas, effectively ending his tenure in Phoenix.

Though injuries and inconsistency have hampered him at times, Ayton, when healthy and motivated, has been a productive NBA starter, averaging a double-double for his career (16.3 points, 10.5 rebounds per game). Along with Indiana, the Hawks and Pistons have also been linked to Ayton as potential suitors.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Brooklyn, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
City
Phoenix, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Utah State
Audacy

‘Frugal King’ LeBron James brought his own snacks to Lakers Summer League game in Vegas

The stars were out in full force Friday night with LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, Julius Randle and blast-from-the-past Chris “Birdman” Anderson (showing off his new scalp tattoos and shaved head), among others making the pilgrimage to Sin City to support their younger teammates playing in the Las Vegas Summer League. While taking in the scenery from his courtside seat at the Thomas & Mack Center (where the Lakers would ultimately fall to Phoenix in a lopsided affair), James reached for a Ziploc bag of goodies he apparently brought from home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy