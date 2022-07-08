One of two weekending shooting victim's near Wichita, identified

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of two people killed in a shooting over the weekend.

The woman was identified as Saren Perez, 43, of California. The name of the man who was killed has not yet been released.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Rock Road between Wichita and Derby. Another man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators say the shooting was not random and may be drug-related.

Joseph Ponse, Jr., 42, and David Baeza, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in commission of a felony. Baeza is also suspected of carrying a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.