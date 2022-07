The pitch to fans: Support music or art out of goodwill, in exchange for a sense of ownership or patronage. Would you buy an NFT for $1,000? How about for $10?. With the recent staggering losses in the crypto market, speculators have fled the once-frothy NFT market, taking what was left of their money with them. Floor prices for top collections have crashed to earth. Now some people in the industry producing original digital art—as opposed to collectible PFP (profile picture) collections like Bored Apes and CryptoPunks—are attempting to create a grassroots, sustainable business model that has a low bar for entry and doesn’t rely on speculation.

