Texas U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington holds pro-life roundtable, details next steps for movement

By Alex Driggars, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock, held a roundtable discussion and news conference Thursday afternoon with Lubbock pro-life advocates celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade and detailing his next steps following the ruling — including plans to introduce legislation to ban abortion outright at the federal level.

The group included representatives from Project Destiny and Citizens for Education Reform, among others.

“What I wanted to do, after screaming hallelujah and thanking God for this new decision and for restoring the constitutional integrity at the Supreme Court and restoring power back to the states and people with regards to abortion policy, I wanted to come home and thank the great efforts of pro-life organizations who have been working on this for decades,” Arrington said. “I think when it comes to a pro-life community and grassroots activists who want to have a country that the sacredness of life and have a culture of life, West Texas is ground zero.”

Arrington said the focus now is on supporting expecting mothers who may be facing an unplanned pregnancy. He explained that nonprofit organizations and elected officials alike have a responsibility to help meet families’ needs in a post-Roe society.

“This would be a squandered opportunity if we weren’t prepared as a community … to meet the needs downstream now that we’re going to celebrate and welcome more lives into our community, our state and our country,” Arrington said. “There are needs — needs for the pregnant moms, needs for the children, for adoption, foster care, healthcare, mental health, spiritual needs — and so I’m encouraged to hear that this community of pro-life advocates are not just pro-life at conception, or pro-life through the pregnancy, but they are pro-life every step of the way downstream, for the mom, and for the child.”

“All of this is done with a motivation of compassion, not condemnation,” Arrington added.

In Washington, Arrington said, the next step is passing a nationwide ban on abortion — legislation that he’s already drafting in anticipation of a more conservative Congress after the November mid-term elections.

“I’d like to introduce (a federal ban on abortion). I’m working on it right now, to take the State of Texas law, which basically prohibits abortion except in the situation where the mother’s life is at risk … I’d like to have that the law of the land,” Arrington said. “But I also understand, respect and support the decision the Supreme Court made, which is, until such time there is legislation that passes the legislative body at the federal level, then we delegate it to the states.”

Project Destiny says their next steps are to “unify, awaken, educate and challenge” pro-life organizations and churches to come alongside the group to support their cause and mothers and children.

Arrington echoed that call.

“Even though you think your voice doesn’t matter, it matters,” Arrington said. “Step up, get with a group like (Project Destiny) locally, and you can make a difference.”

