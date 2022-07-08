ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire Market begins work on new community kitchen

By Zach Dobbs
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Empire Market in Joplin has demolished its old community kitchen and is beginning work on a new one.

Officials say the new market will be 1,500 square feet.

The executive director for the Downtown Joplin Alliance, Lori Haun, says the new market will incorporate the best of all things local.

She also tells us the fundraising effort is still underway.

The market has been able to raise $300,000 so far, but needs $150,00 more to reach its targeted goal.

