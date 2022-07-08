ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allouez, WI

Child with lighter starts fire at Allouez home

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLOUEZ, WI, — A child playing with a lighter is determined to be the cause of a house fire...

Suspected owner/operator of powerboat in marine hit and run crash found

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has made contact with the suspect owner/operator of a powerboat and two occupants who fled the scene of a hit and run crash on the Fox River Saturday night. A 45-foot boat struck the On the Loos Cruise paddle-wheeler between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges just before 10:00 Saturday night. The powerboat then took off. Nicholas Werner, a server at nearby Becket’s restaurant, saw people on the cruise being rescued from the water………………..
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Owner of Fond du Lac County alligator is found

FOND DU LAC, Wis–The owner of an alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake has come forward. The man says the two-foot long gator got out an outdoor enclosure last week. It was later found by a group of children in Long Lake. The alligator is currently...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Highway 47 closed for construction in Outagamie County

HORTONVILLE, Wis–Construction begins today (Monday) on a stretch of State Highway 47 in Outagamie County. Crews will be making improvements between County Highway JJ in Center and County Highway B in Black Creek. The highway will fully close for box culvert replacement starting this morning. It will be closed...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Hmong elders treated to photo shoot in garden setting

APPLETON, WI — Those who are among the first Hmong refugees to come to the U.S. meet up with others born and raised in Southeast Asia. And they’re helping out their communities. The Hmong Elders Photoshoot Day at the Schieg Center and Gardens in Appleton lets Hmong elders dress in their traditional costumes and do a little gardening. Professional photographers will also take pictures to commemorate the event. Long Vue, who’s with the NEW Hmong Professionals, which is sponsoring the event, says gardening is part of the Hmong culture and now benefits the larger community.
APPLETON, WI
Rep. Steineke resigning from WI State Assembly

MADISON, WI — State Representative Jim Steineke of Kaukauna is stepping down from his Assembly seat effective July 27. The Fox Valley Republican previously announced he would not be seeking re-election to the Assembly this Fall. Steineke says since it appears there will be no further legislative sessions, he believes now is a good time to move into the private sector, though he did not specify in what role. Steineke represented the 5th Assembly District which includes parts of Brown and Outagamie Counties. He’s served as Assembly Majority Leader since 2014.
KAUKAUNA, WI

