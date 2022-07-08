ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Wine release supports families with fertility struggles

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
WEAU-TV 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Drinking wine can help support awareness about fertility struggles in our community. Eau Claire’s Infinity Beverages Wine and Distillery released a wine this week called Rainbow Rose. All...

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The former owner of Connell’s Supper Clubs has died. 73-year-old Lynn Allen McDonough died on July 6 surrounded by loved ones, according to Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona. McDonough owned Connell’s Supper Clubs, which are located in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek,...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

TONI MCMANUS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Toni works at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. I cannot begin to tell you all this amazing woman has done for me since I broke my T12 and was at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital. She took me to her home and gave me around the clock care. Also, she has been the most wonderful woman, taking the lead in the care of my sister, Betty McManus, who is recovering from a broken ankle at Chippewa Manor. She keeps in constant touch with the care givers of my sister, and bringing, Betty, her needed items since Memorial Day weekend. She is just amazing with what she does while holding down her own full-time job, keeping her family going, and recovering from her own health issues. All I can say is “Thank you, Toni,” the world would be a better place if we had more people like you.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DOUG PLATZEK

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like a Sunshine Award to go to Doug Platzek. I have purchased many items that have been delivered before, but not like this. I had spoken with him over the phone and he was very courteous. Doug made sure the day and time were good for me for the delivery and he called to let me know he was almost here. I went to the door and there was a 7′ box on a two-wheel dolly. He brought it in with no problems and no scratches or bumps to my place. Doug went out of his way to help me to fix the defective back part of the loveseat that I ordered, which meant he had to return with a different back piece using his own gas and time for the company. If you want someone who cares about his job and how he treats people, use this guy. I know I will again. I am so grateful to have met him. He is awesome. Thank you, Doug, for all your help. Keep up the great work.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Dance for David event provides substance abuse resources

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An event called “Dance for David” was held in Phoenix Park on Saturday, raising awareness for substance abuse and mental health resources. In December of 2020. Christine Witherill’s son, David, died from an overdose. A loss Witherill said she struggles with daily.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Society
Eau Claire, WI
Food & Drinks
Eau Claire, WI
Lifestyle
WEAU-TV 13

L.E. Phillips Memorial Library provides renovation update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is making progress on its renovated downtown location. The library’s upgrades are on schedule, with an opening set for early September. Some of the upgrades include a third-floor community room which can seat up to 200 people in a public-use event space. There will also be more kid areas, dedicated teen and tween spaces and meeting rooms for community members.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

LORRIE SONNENTAG

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Lorrie Sonnentag for the Sunshine Award. Lorrie works at the Citizens State Bank in Cadott, but she goes far beyond her job at the bank. Lorrie is one of the most caring people I know. As an elderly lady, she makes phone calls for me that I have difficulty with. Lorrie does so many things for me and I love her dearly. She is the daughter I never had! Lorrie is a kind, considerate, and compassionate lady. She truly deserves this award.
CADOTT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Free nitrate testing available to well owners during Farm Tech Days

LOYAL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will offer free water testing for nitrate at Farm Technology Days. Nitrate is the most common health-related contaminant found in Wisconsin’s groundwater. The DNR will offer free on-the-spot screening. Results will be available in only a few minutes. Property owners with wells who want to take advantage of the service should bring one cup of well water in any clean container to booth 485.
LOYAL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertility#Distillery#Winemaker#Food Drink#Beverages#Infinity Cares
CBS Minnesota

Dozens travel to funeral of Vietnam veteran they've never met

SPOONER, Wis. -- People from across the Midwest traveled to western Wisconsin to pay their respect to a man they never met.Barron County Veteran Service Office let the community know that Vietnam veteran Gayle Seefluth would be buried in Spooner today. As WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reports, with no next of kin, strangers showed up to honor him.They all came."I thought mileage doesn't matter, it's just honoring a fellow soldier," Army veteran Marlin Rochester said.For the same reason."Humbling, very humbling to see so many people for a gentleman that did not have family," veteran John Taitt said.U.S. Marine Gayle Seefluth was...
SPOONER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire hosts U.S. National Kubb Championship

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire is hosting its 15th U.S. National Kubb Championship tournament this weekend. Kubb is a nordic sport where individuals throw wooden batons at blocks, trying to knock them over. Eau Claire began hosting the national championship in 2007, with only 15 teams and 35...
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Monday, July 11th 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four anglers from the Eau Claire area took home hardware at the Wisconsin Bass Nation High School/College Championship at the Chetek Chain of Lakes. Plus, legion action aplenty as Eau Claire hosted River Falls, while Baldwin-Woodville traveled to Altoona. Finally, the Express look to finish...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WEAU-TV 13

Body found in ditch in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a ditch Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office received a report of what appeared to be a body in a ditch near the Black River Bridge on Cty Hwy O in the town of Little Black. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed a middle-aged white man was lying in the ditch near the water. They determined he was dead.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this week. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties July 14-16. On Thursday, the aerial patrols...
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Man Arrested in Marshfield For Trying to Break Into a Home

A Neillsville man was arrested after trying to break into a property in Marshfield. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a Marshfield resident called to report she had told a male subject to leave a party on Veterans Parkway, but he came back and started trying to get into a room. While doing so, the male broke a screen window.
MARSHFIELD, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, 1 in custody

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A man believed to be connected to the overdose death of a 32-year-old in western Wisconsin is in custody, authorities say.According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.While officials were attempting livesaving measures, a 37-year-old man fled the scene. Authorities say he is in custody.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 teens hurt in crash Friday morning in Barron County

CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teenage boys are hurt after a rollover crash Friday morning in Barron County. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 53 south just south of Highway 8 in Cameron at 7:42 a.m. Friday. According to Sheriff Fitzgerald, one of...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Winona considering new Public Safety building at site of East End Rec Center

WINONA, Min. (WEAU) - A proposal being considered by the City of Winona would replace the East End Recreation Center with a combined police and fire station. Mayor Scott Sherman says buildings such as Winona’s police station, central fire station, Friendship Center, and East End Rec are all in need of improvements.
WINONA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Body Found Near Winona in Mississippi River (Update)

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 7-6-22 12:18 p.m. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says the body found is a 61-year-old female. Her name is being withheld pending family notification. Original Story: Investigators are working to identify a body that was found in the Mississippi River near Winona Tuesday afternoon. Winona...

Comments / 0

Community Policy